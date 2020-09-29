Local artistry “unmasked”

Richer than Degas’ palette!

More powerful than a da Vinci!

Able to capture rustic buildings in a single work!

Look! A beautifully executed sky!

It’s a landscape!

It’s an abstract!

It’s the Super-Artists of the Penn Yan Art Guild “Unmasked” in their annual exhibit in the Flick Gallery at the Arts Center of Yates County, 127 Main Street, Penn Yan.

Yes, it’s the Super-Artists of Penn Yan Art Guild, enthusiastic and skilled members of the Guild (both experienced and novice) with monthly meetings, art-focused trips, classes, demonstrations and scheduled plein air outings to bring together artists, encourage each other, share information and develop new skills! Artists who can portray the course of mighty rivers, blend pastels with their bare hands, and who, disguised as mild-mannered creators in the beautiful Finger Lakes region, fight a never-ending battle for the pursuit of beauty, grace, and pleasing aesthetics!

Great Cézanne’s ghost! The artists of the Penn Yan Art Guild have spent the summer masked but have combatted the dread villain, Covid Blues by creating inspiring and beautiful art, and now we are unmasking the work of true art super-heroes! Come see Fantastic Fran Bliek, Wonder Hannelore Wolcott-Bailey, Brilliant Bonnie Barney, Captain Eric Happ, Incredible Eileen O-Reilly, Breath-taking Barb Doyle, Super Sandy Cook, Guardian Ginny Deneka and the entire 40 plus team of champions as they reveal the awe-inspiring and Marvel-ous work they have been creating in their secret lairs and fortresses. This eclectic and exciting group will unite as one in a common quest to defeat Covid Blues and reveal their Super-Artist powers for the greater good! This awesome spectacle will be open for public viewing and sales from September 29 to November 6 in the Flick Gallery at the Arts Center of Yates County 127 Main Street, Penn Yan. You don’t want to miss this one! Join us as these Super-Artists unleash the power behind the brush and show their true colors!

“Art captures my mind so I only concentrate on what I’m creating. It’s the superpower of distraction.” —Super Sandy Cook

“I used my art to help my Mom and me fight off the villain, Depression (following her stroke), by painting watercolor postcards and sending them every day.” —Depression Drubber Kathy Morris

“During this crazy time I went “buggy” and did a series of bugs. Two praying mantis paintings had blue masks on. They were “praying” that they wouldn’t get Covid.” —Defender Peg Bondor