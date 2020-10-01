“Life in a Box” describes the adventures of Jamie and little Mike as they ran away from a bad family situation and relied on the kindness of strangers to save them from the hazards of living on the streets of New York City with no food, no shelter, and no protection. Taken under the wing of kindly old Frank, a corner hot dog vendor, they started a new life filled with adventures.

Paula is at work on her next novel – “My Name is Red,” a thriller involving Red and her friend as they try to expose a traveling man and woman that prey on couples after gaining their romantic confidences.

Paula T. Newland (Adwell) was born in Penn Yan in 1943 to Paul and Ada Newland. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1961, pursued undergraduate education at Corning Community College and Ithaca College and received an MA degree in Counseling in Higher Education at t SUNY Albany. She worked for the SUNY system at Delhi Tech, Alfred Tech, and Morrisville Tech before finishing her counseling career at SUNY Geneseo, retiring in 1997 after 32 years.

Her father (nicknamed Jum) worked at Penn Yan Auto Parts after serving in the Army in the European Theater during WWII. Her mom Ada worked at Michael Stern’s Clothing Factory for 42 years then was a shoe store salesperson at the old Endicott Johnson Shoe Store. In retirement Ada worked as a receptionist at the Office of the Aging in Penn Yan. She was most remembered for her support and dedication to TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Jum and Ada enjoyed day-trips in New York and Canada with their dog Dusty in their retirement years.

Paula’s Bucket List included writing and publishing a book. Jamie and Mike: Life in a Box is her first and is for sale at Longs’ Bookstore in Penn Yan.