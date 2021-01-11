Bargain Bash kicks off 2021 for Seneca Lake Wine Trail

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

WATKINS GLEN – The Seneca Lake Wine Trail welcomes visitors back to Bargain Bash, the first event of 2021. This promotion-based event, now under way, began Jan. 9 and runs through Jan. 18 during regular winery business hours. It is free to attend and no tickets are required.

During Bargain Bash, participating wineries offer deals on wine, merchandise, gift items, and more. This is their opportunity to make room for new inventory, and shoppers benefit as a result. Preview winery deals and discounts on the Wine Trail website: https://senecalakewine.com/event/bargain-bash/.

Most wineries are also open for tastings, and all wineries have protective measures related to COVID-19 in place:

-- Masks are mandatory unless seated.

-- Tastings must take place while seated.

-- Social distance must be maintained.

-- Capacity restrictions necessitate limits on groups.

Visitors should review each winery’s hours, reservation requirements, and group restrictions. The Seneca Lake Wine Trail maintains an up-to-date list of this information for each winery: Visit www.senecalakewine.com and click the “Current Winery Offerings” button.