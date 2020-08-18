Jerusalem Summer Recreation reaches out to kids

While the annual Town of Jerusalem Summer Recreation Program was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director Bev Eggleston and Staffer Emily Dinehart did convince the Town Board to provide a variety of craft projects and materials for the kids to enjoy, handing them out at the Town Hall last Thursday.

The packaged materials included markers, blank Rubik’s cubes, foam fingers, and a variety of other items for the kids to color and customize with their own artistic flair.