Fox Run Vineyards celebrates 30 year anniversary

Penn Yan

2020 marks a milestone year for Fox Run Vineyards. The Seneca Lake winery is celebrating 30 years since they opened their doors in August 1990.

Founding members, Larry and Adele Wildrick produced the first Fox Run estate wine back in 1989, five years before the winery was purchased by current owner Scott Osborn and his past business partner, Andy Hale. Over the last 30 years, Fox Run has transitioned to a family-owned business and grown to over 50 acres of east-facing vineyards, producing 17,000 cases of Finger Lakes wine annually.

Since transitioning into ownership, Osborn and his wife, Ruth, have expanded production and the tasting room, increasing the footprint of the original Civil War-era dairy barn, adding the café, and investing in ways to reduce the winery’s environmental impact. In 2002, Fox Run became certified as a lake friendly farm and in 2015, solar panels were installed on the property to power the entire business.

“We’ve made a lot of investments over the years, but none that are as important as our people. We’ve built a dedicated team, many that have been with us a decade or more. They’ve been essential to our success over the last 30 years,” said Fox Run President and Co-Owner, Scott Osborn.

Vineyard manager, John Kaiser, planted the first vines in 1984 and has been with Fox Run ever since. Winemaker, Peter Bell, began his career with Fox Run Vineyards 25 years ago this year. His first day in 1995 was commemorated with Blanc de Blancs and a photo of Bell next to Osborn, a moment the two recreated a quarter century later.

Lately, the Osborns have been focused on capital improvements to keep up with COVID-19 regulations. They recently tripled the size of their lake view deck, a necessity to accommodate the increasing number of visitors they see annually and to safely social distance.

“We never imagined celebrating our 30th anniversary during a global pandemic,” said Osborn. “It’s been a challenging year to celebrate anything with close friends and family, let alone our community and customers, but we still feel it’s important to commemorate the year and thank everyone in some way.”

Fox Run will host a 30th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 12-4 p.m. The socially distanced, outdoor event will feature live music from local band, Zydecorp. Chef Brud Holland will be serving up some Fox Run favorites on the griddle and the Spotted Duck ice cream truck will be on site. Masks will be required at all times unless seated and consuming food or beverages.

For more information about the 30th Anniversary Celebration at Fox Run Vineyards, visit foxrunvineyards.com/upcoming-events.

Fox Run Vineyards breaks down the barriers to the wine experience. We offer in-depth tours of the vineyard and winemaking facility, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a Café that features a fully house-made menu with produce from our garden. Fox Run Vineyards is family-owned, and has been making estate wines since 1989.