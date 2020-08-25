Seneca Lake Trail Trip Advisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice Winner

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail was recently named a Trip Advisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice Winner. Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize businesses that earn consistently great user reviews. The awards take into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews, and ratings specific to each award category. The hallmark of winners is and continues to be remarkable service and quality experiences for travelers. Traveler’s Choice winners are among the 10% of businesses on Trip Advisor worldwide.

Of the award, Executive Director Brittany Gibson shares, “This award was given to the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, but it truly belongs to our 30 member wineries. The wineries have responded exceptionally to each and every challenge placed in their path by the COVID-19 pandemic. To meet reopening requirements, wineries have invested substantially in tents, patio furniture, umbrellas, additional staff, training (and retraining) staff to meet guidelines and deploy required sanitization efforts. Despite the major changes brought on by the pandemic, visitors have discovered that this new way of doing things is, in many ways, better than ever. The high marks wineries continue to earn from visitors since reopening is proof positive of these efforts.”

Wineries on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail remain open, safe, and compliant with all rules and regulations. Seated tastings, snacks with tastings, group restrictions, and extra cleaning efforts remain in effect. For complete details on planning a visit, the Wine Trail maintains a helpful summary page titled Current Winery Offerings on its website: www.senecalakewine.com.