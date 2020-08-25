Tabora Farm & Winery celebrates new tasting room

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Tabora Farm & Winery celebrated the grand opening of their new tasting room and production facility in a three-part party Thursday, Aug. 13.

For a $10 ticket, guests were served a generous selection of exclusive Tabora hors d’oeuvres and sweet bites with a glass of wine in one of three 45-minute seatings due to COVID-19 restrictions. They also received a raffle ticket for one of three Tabora gift baskets, a coupon for a free tasting, information on the Tabora Newlands Case Club, and a tour of the production area led by Winemaker Kelly Miller.

All the ticket proceeds were donated to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in memory of Tabora’s visionary founder, the late Roger Eatherton, to honor the hospital’s dedication and care for Eatherton in his final days. Roger’s family presented a check for $1,811 to Lara Turbide, Vice President of Community Services for Finger Lakes Health and Executive Director of the Finger Lakes Health Foundation.

Tabora’s roots

Roger & Jane Eatherton began Tabora in 1989 with the purchase of a 10-acre orchard in Bucks County, Pa. Building on the established apple cider and seasonal fruit business, they expanded sales with family recipe baked goods, fresh jams, and apple butter. Deriving the new name from Jane’s childhood home in Cape Town, South Africa, Tabora Farm and Orchard soon became well known in the Bucks County farmer’s market community for their creative and high-quality foods.

As Tabora grew as a destination for home-crafted baked goods, creative holiday and deli inspirations, their staff grew from just two to 24 full and part-time employees.

The Pa. version of Tabora Farm and Orchard operated for 20 years until it was sold in 2009, when the Eathertons started their new business in Lakemont on a 250-acre farm, supplying fruit to local and national wine and juice producers.

The new Tabora Farm & Winery brought back all those home-crafted bakery and deli offerings in a converted barn built in the early 20th century. Now bearing the distinctive Cape Dutch architecture, echoing Jane’s unique South African heritage, Tabora’s deli and new tasting room have become one of the “musts” for any visitors to Yates County, and a regular resource for residents seeking excellent food and wines.