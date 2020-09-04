Arts Center of Yates County’s Flick Gallery goes virtual

Penn Yan

For many of us during this pandemic the infamous words of Dickens reverberate, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”

And truth be told, many are looking at this unprecedented state of affairs as the door to opportunity. On Main Street in Penn Yan, necessity has opened up a new vista. For this popular local gallery new potential is being realized with the opening of its “Online Shop” in July.

Before March it was fairly easy for visitors to Keuka, this gem of the Finger Lakes, to pop into the Arts Center while running errands in town, and if a painting or a piece of jewelry or ceramic appealed to them, buy it. When the pandemic struck, the Center, like so many retail businesses, was closed to the public. That was the “aha” moment for those who help maintain the gallery day to day. After research and preparation the Arts Center opened its virtual store in July. Now visitors can log onto www.artscenteryatescounty.org, click “Shop” and delight in seeing artwork created by many of the area’s local talent. If a painting or photograph appeals to you, buy the item online or call the Center to place and pay for your order and within 48 hours you can pick it up at curbside.

Arts Center Executive Director Kris Pearson praised the hard work of the volunteers and artists who put together the online gallery. “It’s clear that we all need to expand our business models to remain successful in this ‘new reality.’ Even though the Arts Center’s Flick Gallery is once again open to the public, the new online shop offers limitless ‘space’ to showcase additional artwork by many of the Center’s most popular artists for buyers who can’t get into the Arts Center on a regular basis.”

Expansion of the online shop is already underway, to include all the creative categories currently on display in the gallery itself: glassware, metalwork, woodwork, ceramics, jewelry, cards. Look for more of the Center’s large collection of exhibiting artists to add their work to the online gallery as well.

Enjoy the array of artistic expression from the comfort of your easy chair. Simply go to the Arts Center’s website, www.artscenteryatescounty.org , and click on the “Shop” tab. “We are open!” says Pearson.