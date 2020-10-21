‘Alla Prima’ oil painting at ACYC

Arts Center of Yates County offers workshop in wet-on-wet technique

The Arts Center is pleased to announce in-person and Virtual workshops!

Class sizes are limited and social distancing measures will be followed. Please wear a mask.

In the morning, instructor Pat Tribastone will demonstrate this ‘wet into wet’ technique by painting a small still life from life. After the demonstration, each participant will paint a similar painting on a 4x4 canvas using the alla prima technique. In the afternoon the students will have the opportunity to paint another larger painting with individualized instruction. Canvases will be provided for the students. No solvents will be used in class.