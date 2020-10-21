History Center Dollhouse Auction

The Yates County History Center in Penn Yan is auctioning a handmade four-bedroom Victorian dollhouse. Thanks to the generosity of Stacey and Becky Ingerick, owners of the Keuka Candy Emporium on Main St., Penn Yan, it is on display there now and will remain there through November 5. The winning bid will be announced on Nov. 5.

The house was handmade by Red Presher of Penn Yan and comes with a very sturdy crate for transport.

Bids can be made by calling the History Center at (315-536-7318) or by email at ycghs@yatespast.org.

Will this miniature house be a treasured heirloom to be passed down through generations? Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories!

The History Center is a non-profit historical society that operates three museum buildings including the Oliver House Museum, the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, and the Scherer Carriage House. They are located at 107 Chapel Street in Penn Yan.