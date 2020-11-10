Folk Art Guild hosts Holiday Shopping Preview

Weaving Studio and Woodshop Visits, Nov. 14 & 15

Middlesex — On Saturday and Sunday, November 14 and 15, the Rochester Folk Art Guild will host a Holiday Shopping Preview from 12 noon to 4 pm both days. Visitors can safely tour the Weaving Studio, the Woodshop, the East Hill Gallery, and “Romeo” to view and buy the crafts the Guild is widely known for, at 1445 Upper Hill Road in Middlesex. Signs for East Hill Gallery guide you from Naples, Rushville, or Penn Yan.

Up in Weaving, you can find warm woolen scarves, shawls, blankets, and ponchos, woven right there in the airy studio.

In the Woodshop, you can choose from many types of freshly made cutting boards, ones with handles, some with entrancing end grain patterns. Select a hardwood salad bowl for a special gift or for your home.

The displays in the East Hill Gallery include the Guild pottery, with many glazes and shapes. From a coffee mug to a carved presentation platter, there is a big range. The women’s clothing and many giftable accessories from Natural Fiber Clothing Design attract lots of attention. Several racks of tops and jackets, eco-print pillows and sachets, will be available then. A wonderful selection of books, non-fiction, cookbooks and great children’s books brighten up the room.

Not to be missed is Romeo, a building over near the Woodshop, where there will be three displays. Michael Hunter, a long-time Guild member, said, “The Graphics Shop will offer this fall’s harvest of one-of-a-kind notecards made from dried flowers and handmade papers. In addition, we are excited to have a new Guild publication, East Hill Farm by Peter Gillan. With over 250 pages of photographs from the Guild’s archives, it offers a glimpse into our shared life here from 1967 to the present.” Also, Colleen and Abbey Runner will share the large space, the mother with Inspired Designs, and her daughter with botanical-based skincare products. About her creations, Colleen said, “We recycle 150-year-old barn wood along with vintage tools to create one of a kind signs and characters which are described as ‘talking pieces.’ Old jewelry, beads, and findings combine with driftwood from the Finger Lakes to create hanging designs.” And Abigail Louise Organics will offer natural and raw products made at home of high quality, sustainable ingredients, just in time to prepare for the change of season.

For more information about the Guild please visit www.folkartguild.org or call 585-554-3539.