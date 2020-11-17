Arts Center Holiday Show opens

PENN YAN — Whether you’re searching for the perfect Christmas gift, a unique Hanukkah present, or something for a December birthday, don’t gift boring. Find unexpected gifts that are sure to make the season bright at the Arts Center of Yates County, on Main Street in Penn Yan. Celebration, the Arts Center’s annual holiday show opened Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Capture the holiday with one-of-a-kind items like Linda Kays Biviano’s quirky, colorful holiday gnomes, elves and Santa, Leah Hawley’s intricate postage stamp collages or small paintings by popular local painter Sandy Cook. New to the Flick Gallery this year is a selection of colorful, freestanding, scroll saw puzzles by June and Tony Burns of Peachie Originals. They’re fun, affordable gifts for “kids” of all ages. Or, if it’s wonderful wearables you’re after, Eileen Weishan’s handmade fabric purses, shawls, vests, and scarves will entice you with an enveloping feeling of comfort. Edie DeVoe’s whimsical “vintage” decorations and Martha Gibbs’ intricate felt ornaments are also back by popular demand.

There are several popular fundraisers integrated into the exhibit, including the very popular Penn Yan Art Guild hand-painted mini-canvas ornaments, the Arts Center’s annual holiday card packs (this year in two sizes!) and, new this year, local landscape face masks, featuring paintings created by a half dozen local artists. They’re all great stocking stuffers, as are the “fine art” faces masks and “mug rugs” that celebrate the endurance of art.

In addition, the Arts Center offers a wide selection of jewelry, cards, puzzles, blank books, jotters, origami sets, and much, much more. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a family member, something to cheer up a neighbor or friend, or something new to brighten your own home, you’re sure to find something both unique and affordable at the Arts Center of Yates County. Finish 2020 on a high note with art. The Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm. Or visit our online shop at www.artscenteryatescounty.org.