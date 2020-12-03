PYTCo. presents Masterclass Mondays

Penn Yan — In an effort to continue its mission to bring quality theatrical experiences to the Finger Lakes, Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo) is proud to announce Masterclass Mondays. Masterclass Mondays is a weekly series that takes you “behind the curtain” as we explore a variety of theatrical skills in a safe, socially distanced format. The sessions will be held in the dance studio above the Keuka Candy Emporium, at 131 Main St in Penn Yan, N.Y. on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting on December 7, 2020. Sessions are limited to 30 participants from fourth grade to adult and are free, though monetary donations are appreciated.

Masterclass Mondays are intended to give our community a behind-the-scenes look at how PYTCo brings theater to life. Classes will include Lighting, Sound, Improv and Movement, Makeup, Costuming, and more. PYTCo hopes that in offering these classes, the community will see that there are many pieces that come together to put on productions. The classes are being led by PYTCo members, many of whom are trained and have worked professionally in their respective theatrical fields.

“Ultimately, we hope that someone from the community will come out and see a new side to theatre they’ve not seen before and fall in love with it,” said David Smith, a PYTCo Board Member. “All actors, directors, technicians, dancers- anyone involved in theatre can point to that one theatrical experience that spoke to them. We’d love our workshop series to be that experience for someone.”

Due to Covid-19, space is limited. Spots must be signed up for on PYTCo’s website at www.pytco.org. Under the “Shows and Tickets” heading, you will find the RSVP button for each class. Masks will be required in the classes and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Details subject to change based on NYS Covid-19 Regulations.