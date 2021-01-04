Just 'dough' it: No-yeast pizza crust
We usually think of pizza as a guilty pleasure — high in fat, salt, and calories. But pizza CAN be good for you — if it is made at home with healthy ingredients. Pizza night is a fun way for kids to learn food preparation skills, and for the family to eat a healthy meal while saving some money.
At this moment, every sane parent is thinking, “Wait a minute. Pizza is made with dough and dough involves yeast, an hour to rise, and a sticky mess to clean up.” No worries! We have that covered … Here is a recipe for a yeast-free, mess-free pizza dough we make in local SNAP-Ed classes. There is only a ten-minute rest time. Add heartiness (and some fiber) by using up to half whole wheat flour.
The trick to keeping the flour in the crust — and not all over the table or kitchen floor — is to mix the dough in a zip-lock bag. If the dough is divided up, each kid can make and top their own mini pizza. Pre-chop toppings for younger kids; older kids can prep their own.
No-Yeast Pizza Crust
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Makes: 1 12-inch crust (make two or more for large or very hungry families; use a separate zip-lock bag for each batch)
Ingredients: 1 1⁄3 cups all-purpose flour, try half whole wheat; 1 teaspoon baking powder; 1⁄2 teaspoon salt; 1⁄2 cup nonfat or 1% milk; 2 Tablespoons oil
Directions:
1. Mix about half the flour with all the baking powder and salt in a gallon-sized zip-lock bag. Add milk and oil. SEAL THE BAG and mix until smooth and well blended.
2. Add remaining flour a little at a time to make a soft dough. Mix until dough pulls away from sides of the bag and forms a ball. Let sit in the bag for 10 minutes.
3. Turn dough onto a clean, lightly floured surface and knead 10 to 20 times. Dough should feel soft but smooth and not sticky.
4. On a lightly greased baking sheet, roll or press dough into a 12-inch circle.
5. Bake crust at 400 degrees F for 8 minutes.
6. Remove from oven and add your choice of sauce and toppings (see below).
7. Return to oven and bake until light golden brown, 12 to 20 minutes. Serve hot.
Sauce: Use jarred pasta sauce
Toppings:
· Low fat mozzarella (buy it in a block and shred it yourself to save money) or other cheese
· Your choice of fresh chopped veggies and herbs: green peppers, mushrooms, onion, spinach, tomato, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, basil, oregano.
Recipe adapted from No-Yeast Pizza Crust at https://foodhero.org/recipes/no-yeast-pizza-crust.
Zip-lock bag technique: https://utah4h.org/files/Volunteers/ResourceMaterials/healthy-lifestyle-education/EasyYeastBreadsinaBag.pdf
Joan Martin is a nutritionist with CCE-Schuyler County.