Just 'dough' it: No-yeast pizza crust

Joan Martin

CCE-Schuyler County

We usually think of pizza as a guilty pleasure — high in fat, salt, and calories. But pizza CAN be good for you — if it is made at home with healthy ingredients. Pizza night is a fun way for kids to learn food preparation skills, and for the family to eat a healthy meal while saving some money.

At this moment, every sane parent is thinking, “Wait a minute. Pizza is made with dough and dough involves yeast, an hour to rise, and a sticky mess to clean up.” No worries! We have that covered … Here is a recipe for a yeast-free, mess-free pizza dough we make in local SNAP-Ed classes. There is only a ten-minute rest time. Add heartiness (and some fiber) by using up to half whole wheat flour.

The trick to keeping the flour in the crust — and not all over the table or kitchen floor — is to mix the dough in a zip-lock bag. If the dough is divided up, each kid can make and top their own mini pizza. Pre-chop toppings for younger kids; older kids can prep their own.

No-Yeast Pizza Crust

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes: 1 12-inch crust (make two or more for large or very hungry families; use a separate zip-lock bag for each batch)

Ingredients: 1 1⁄3 cups all-purpose flour, try half whole wheat; 1 teaspoon baking powder; 1⁄2 teaspoon salt; 1⁄2 cup nonfat or 1% milk; 2 Tablespoons oil

Directions:

1. Mix about half the flour with all the baking powder and salt in a gallon-sized zip-lock bag. Add milk and oil. SEAL THE BAG and mix until smooth and well blended.

2. Add remaining flour a little at a time to make a soft dough. Mix until dough pulls away from sides of the bag and forms a ball. Let sit in the bag for 10 minutes.

3. Turn dough onto a clean, lightly floured surface and knead 10 to 20 times. Dough should feel soft but smooth and not sticky.

4. On a lightly greased baking sheet, roll or press dough into a 12-inch circle.

5. Bake crust at 400 degrees F for 8 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and add your choice of sauce and toppings (see below).

7. Return to oven and bake until light golden brown, 12 to 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Sauce: Use jarred pasta sauce

Toppings:

· Low fat mozzarella (buy it in a block and shred it yourself to save money) or other cheese

· Your choice of fresh chopped veggies and herbs: green peppers, mushrooms, onion, spinach, tomato, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, basil, oregano.

Recipe adapted from No-Yeast Pizza Crust at https://foodhero.org/recipes/no-yeast-pizza-crust.

Zip-lock bag technique: https://utah4h.org/files/Volunteers/ResourceMaterials/healthy-lifestyle-education/EasyYeastBreadsinaBag.pdf

Joan Martin is a nutritionist with CCE-Schuyler County.