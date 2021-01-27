Coming up on Zoom: Watercolor Painting on Teabags

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Watercolor Painting on Teabags – Online Class

Dates/Time: Tuesdays, Feb. 2, March 2, March 30 and April 27, 10 a.m. to noon

Instructor: Fran Bliek

Location: Zoom workshop

Description: What is it about a tea bag that compels an artist to want to use it as a media? Tea bags provide an interesting surface and texture. Just have fun with it! Come create a 5X7 watercolor painting using a tea bag on watercolor paper as your painting surface. Paintings can be abstract or representational. Create a piece of art that can framed or used as a special greeting card.

Cost: $80 members, $96 not-yet-members

Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.