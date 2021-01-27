SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coming up on Zoom: Watercolor Painting on Teabags

Staff reports
The Chronicle-Express

Watercolor Painting on Teabags – Online Class

Dates/Time: Tuesdays, Feb. 2, March 2, March 30 and April 27, 10 a.m. to noon

Instructor: Fran Bliek

Location: Zoom workshop

Description: What is it about a tea bag that compels an artist to want to use it as a media? Tea bags provide an interesting surface and texture. Just have fun with it! Come create a 5X7 watercolor painting using a tea bag on watercolor paper as your painting surface. Paintings can be abstract or representational. Create a piece of art that can framed or used as a special greeting card.

Cost: $80 members, $96 not-yet-members

Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

An online class on watercolor painting on teabags will be offered Feb. 2, March 2, March 30 and April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom.