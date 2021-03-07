March is ‘Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month’

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Hope Walk of Yates County highlights second leading cause of cancer death among New Yorkers

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is a preventable cancer that affects hundreds of thousands of individuals nationwide each year. It was estimated that in 2020, nearly 150,000 U.S. adults would be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. It is the second leading cause of cancer death among New Yorkers.* The United States saw screenings for this disease drop dramatically across the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, as much as a 90% decrease in screening colonoscopies, and efforts are under way to help them pick back up.

There are several tests used to screen for colorectal cancer and regular screening is the best way to detect cancer early or even prevent it by the removal of precancerous polyps. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends all men and women to begin screening at age 50, but it may be earlier because of personal or family history. It is important that patients talk to their doctor about when to get screened for colon cancer and which test is right for them. As we look to the future and a return to some form of normalcy, with the help of our partners we are reinvigorating our efforts to get every eligible person screened for colorectal cancer.

If you have any questions, please contact Hope Walk of Yates County by email at hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com or call 607-283-HOPE(4673).

Show your support

Although we can't all be together to show our support for colorectal cancer screenings, we can still do our part to spread awareness. March 5 was “Dress in Blue Day.” Do you have pictures of yourself, your staff, your office, or your group spreading awareness for colorectal cancer? Share them at hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com.

* “About Colorectal Cancer.” N.Y.S. Department of Health, February 2019, www.health.ny.gov/statistics/cancer/registry/abouts/colorectal.htm.