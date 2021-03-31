Coming up at ACYC: Tapestry Weaving for Beginners
Staff reports
The Chronicle-Express
PENN YAN – Tapestry has been an art form as well as a way to record history since the time of the ancient Egyptians. Come to the Arts Center of Yates County to learn the basics of loom weaving that will enable you to create an original “tapestry” picture. After learning the basic techniques, it’s easy to develop your own style and “look.”
Tapestry Weaving for Beginners
Time: Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan
Cost: $40 members, $48 not-yet-members
Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.