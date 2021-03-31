Coming up at ACYC: Tapestry Weaving for Beginners

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Tapestry has been an art form as well as a way to record history since the time of the ancient Egyptians. Come to the Arts Center of Yates County to learn the basics of loom weaving that will enable you to create an original “tapestry” picture. After learning the basic techniques, it’s easy to develop your own style and “look.”

Tapestry Weaving for Beginners

Time: Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan

Cost: $40 members, $48 not-yet-members

Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.