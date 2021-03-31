Finger Lakes Museum presents 'The Earth and I' program series

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

BRANCHPORT – The Earth and I are in a relationship. What does this mean? Join the Finger Lakes Museum for a series of lectures and workshops that consider the relationship humans have with the planet. All organisms, by their very existence, have an impact on their environment. We, as humans, are able to consider our impact and make conscious choices. Let’s explore our relationship and find ways to make it a healthy one.

• A 4-month program series, “The Earth and I” is a combination of monthly lectures and workshops running from March to June. The series began March 27 with a lecture by Harvard cultural anthropologist, Dr. Michaela Kelly, sharing the impact of the human era on the Earth. How do we affect the Earth? Dr. Kelly will explore the answer to this question and discuss humans’ delicate balance with the planet. This Zoom lecture will allow participants to learn information from the comfort of their own home.

• April's rain barrel workshop, perfectly timed for spring showers, will be offered in collaboration with the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District. This program will be held at the Finger Lakes Museum campus on April 10 as Alaina Robarge will present on the importance of rainwater collection and provide rain barrel materials for in-person participants. This lecture will also be available for Zoom attendance, with no materials provided, for a discounted cost.

• The warming weather of the season is a perfect time to join the compost workshop May 22. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener, Barb Cummings, the fundamentals of composting are on the agenda and in-person participants will prepare their own compost bin with provided materials. This lecture will also be available for Zoom attendance, with no materials provided, for a discounted cost.

• The June 17 lecture given by Hobart and William Smith professors, Dr. Kristen Brubaker and Dr. Bradley Cosentino, will explore the relationship of the Earth and its species, specific to the land use history of the Finger Lakes Region and its effect on salamanders. This Zoom lecture completes the series and is sure to stimulate thinking, leaving participants inspired to consider their personal impact on the Earth.

Participants can purchase individual event tickets or a discounted ticket for all four events in the series. Take the time to consider the Earth, our relationship and what we can do to improve it. These events and others are listed on the Finger Lakes Museum website (www.FingerLakesMuseum.org) and regularly updated with new offerings.

The Finger Lakes Museum is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization and is chartered by the New York State Education Department. See www.FingerLakesMuseum.org for more information or to contribute.