HERE'S TO YOUR HEALTH: Ten reasons why you should get the Covid vaccine

Dr. Wayne Strouse

Ten reasons why you should get the Covid vaccine:

1. It is effective and even works against the variants.

2. It's very safe. Over 100 MILLION shots given and no problems. At this point it would be incredibly unlikely to find a big problem.

3. The side effects are annoying, but short lived.

4. Even if you have had Covid-19, you won't necessarily have long-term immunity. You should still get the shot.

5. Once you are vaccinated, and immune, you can hug your parents, children, and grandchildren.

6. When you get your shot, you not only protect yourself, you protect your family, your neighbors, your co-workers, your church, and your community. You become a real hero!

7. When you get your shot, you help to stop the virus from multiplying, and reduce the risk of new variants from forming

8. When you get your shot, you hasten the day when we can put all this horrible craziness behind us.

9. When you get your shot, you help bring us closer to a return to normal! You bring us closer to a day when we all can lose the masks!

10. When you get a shot, you could save yourself or a loved one from being in the hospital or dying.

Former President Trump helped to create this vaccine by funding Operation Warp Speed. He (along with all other living Presidents) has gotten the shot and recently gave an interview (Fox News) where he said, “I would recommend [the Covid vaccine] to a lot of people who don't want to get it ... And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.” So, whether you voted for Joe Biden or Donald Trump, they both agree ... you should get the vaccine.

So, when it's your turn, don't throw away your shot! Sign up, roll up your sleeve, and get protected. You and your community will be glad you did!

Here's To Your Health!

Dr. Wayne S. Strouse, M.D., is a family doctor in Penn Yan.