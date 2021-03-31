Spring Wine and Cheese returns to the Seneca Lake Wine Trail

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Enjoy a safe, enjoyable day of delicious cheese-themed food paired with great wine

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is hosting Spring Wine and Cheese on Friday, April 16. This self-guided tour will take attendees to six participating wineries, with each featuring a wine of their choice paired with a delicious, cheese-themed dish for event attendees to enjoy.

These mouthwatering dishes will be served with carefully selected wines, to showcase both the wine and the food. This is a great opportunity to learn about the art of pairing wine and food. The knowledgeable servers that staff member tasting rooms are eager to share their knowledge and to make wine approachable and fun.

Executive Director Brittany Gibson adds, “This event will look and feel quite different than our “'usual' wine trail events, but we promise that the core hasn’t changed – fantastic wine, delicious food, in a friendly, low-key setting. Our wineries have really gone the extra mile to be able to host an event of any kind and we hope visitors will make a weekend of it. Spend the day at the event wineries on Friday and use the rest of the weekend to visit the many other wineries along the Trail.”

As has been the case since reopening last June, Seneca Lake Wine Trail member wineries remains safe, compliant, and open for business. The wineries comply with all protective measures related to COVID-19. Please respect their efforts and do the same -- wear your mask, practice social distance, only travel with people who are in your "COVID bubble," and stay home if you are ill or not feeling well.

Tickets to Spring Wine and Cheese are $160 and sold as tables of four. Due to capacity restrictions, there are a limited number of tickets available. Tickets are on sale now: www.senecalakewine.com.