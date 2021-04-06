Cultural Cook-Along sessions set for April

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Young chefs learning new skills in online cooking classes being offered in April

SNAP-Ed New York Southern Finger Lakes Region has developed two new online classes to help the community learn healthy new cooking skills. The classes are free of charge.

Working with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates counties, SNAP-Ed NY is presenting two Cultural Cook-Along classes. Savor the flavors of the world during this free online food demonstration full of tips to save money, make it healthy, and mix it up in the kitchen with simple, low-cost ingredients.

The Taste of Asia – Indonesia will feature the recipe Mo Indonesian Stir-Fry on the following dates:

--April 6, 6-7 p.m.

--April 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

To cook alongside Chef Kelsey, join with the following ingredients:

· 4.5 cups water

· 2 pkgs. (3 oz) ramen noodles

· 2 chicken breast, cut in strips

· 1/4 cup peanut butter

· 2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

· 1 tablespoon oil

· 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

· 1 teaspoon grated ginger

· 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

· 2 carrots, thinly sliced

· 1/2 head cabbage, thinly sliced

· 1/4 cup green onion, sliced

The Taste of Greece will feature the recipe Tabouli Bulgur Salad on the following dates:

--April 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

--April 13, 6-7 p.m.

--April 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

To cook alongside Chef Joan, join with the following ingredients:

· 1 cup dry bulgur wheat

· 1 cup boiling water

· 1/2 chopped cucumber

· 2 stalks celery, chopped

· 1 tomato, chopped

· 4 green onions, chopped

· 1/4 cup mint, chopped

· 1 cup parsley, chopped

· 1 clove garlic, minced or `1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1/4 cup lemon juice

· 2 tablespoons oil

· 1 teaspoon pepper

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

Cooking Matters for Chefs and Kids

SNAP-Ed NY and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County is also presenting an online cooking class for youth called “Cooking Matters for Chefs and Kids.” Over Zoom, kids will learn tricks for healthy eating. Young chefs will practice basic kitchen skills.

· April 15 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. they will whip up a nutritious breakfast. To cook alongside Chef Kelsey, join with the following ingredients: 3 green onions, 15.5 oz black beans, 1 bell pepper, 1 garlic clove, Black pepper, Canola oil, Cooking spray, 2 oz low-fat cheese, 4 whole wheat tortillas, 3 eggs, and Cumin.

· April 22 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. they will prepare a grab-and-go snack, Peanut Butter Balls. To cook alongside Chef Kelsey, join with the following ingredients: Peanut butter or sunflower butter, 15.5 oz can chickpeas, Honey, Vanilla extract, and Quick cooking oats.

For questions or to register for any of these classes, contact kem337@cornell.edu or call 607-664-2300.