Elevate Youth: Earth Day Seed Bombs

The Chronicle Express

PENN YAN – Earth Day might come once a year, but we can keep the spirit of Earth Day alive all year long. Planting seeds is a wonderful kick-off to spring and summer, and learning how to make seed bombs is a great way to get your planting started. Super easy and fun to make, start a new tradition this Earth Day. As a bonus, you can give these seed bombs as gifts!

After making your seed bombs, take a nature scavenger hike on the Yates Community Center trails. This is such a fun way to explore nature for Earth Day. Nature color wheels will be available to explore color in nature.

Fore ages 4-18, April 22, 4:30 to 5:30 pm at the Yates Community Center, 467 N. Main St., Penn Yan. This event is free but supplies are limited, so please register by calling 315-536-3354 or email contact@yatescc.org.