CHURCH BRIEFS

St. Michael's Catholic

Are you participating in the “First Novena” leading us to Pentecost Sunday? Find it here: https://tinyurl.com/3zux79s3

Charisms and what they look like in action is the subject of a series of videos and workshops sponsored by the Catharine of Siena Institute. The Office of Evangelization & Catechesis is looking to form a cohort of young adults (18-40 years) interested in going through this program.

Would you like to assist Central Americans to stay in their own countries? Consider donating to SHARE. It is a non-profit offering seeds, tools and support so a livelihood in their own countries can be achieved. For more info, read the April 30 edition of Just Us, a publication of the Sisters of St. Joseph, found at https://www.ssjrochester.org/Default.aspx?RD=3154

Register your child(ren)* now for Faith Formation 2021-22. We have chosen Alive in Christ from Our Sunday Visitor as the text that leads them into understanding our faith. It’s for families with one or many “arrows in your quiver.” It’s a family formation because parents learn along with their child(ren). Each lesson gives parents the tools they need to break open the faith. Forms are available on our website, by email request or by stopping by the parish center. Then let them “catch” you practicing your road to holiness through private prayer, Bible reading and your practice of the Corporal & Spiritual Works of Mercy. (* Participation in Faith Formation is a lifelong process, but especially important for children preparing for Sacraments. A full year in the year prior and in the current year of preparation for Sacraments is required.)

Consider reading Our Lady’s Picture Book, new from Sophia Institute Press. Told in rhyme, it explains Mary’s role through her many titles. Suitable for ages 7-77. Or enjoy it read by the author online here: https://vimeo.com/505323522?mc_cid=40ecd041cf&mc_eid=1f7dba8d26



Penn Yan First Presbyterian

The 65 and older crowd has consistently been in the news this past year, often pitied and mourned. However in May, the nation shines a positive light on our senior population. May is now formally recognized as “Older Americans Month.” Each year a theme is selected and this year America celebrates our elder family members, friends and mentors through “Communities of Strength.” In that spirit, FPC Deacons have committed to this year’s theme by “providing our members and active participants with assistance when needed, to accomplish household tasks they are no longer physically able to complete.” They will fulfill requests for things such as housekeeping, lawn maintenance, and transportation assistance.

This annual May celebration began back in 1963 as “Senior Citizens Month” thanks to the National Council of Senior Citizens and a proclamation from President Kennedy. The name change occurred with the official passage of the Older Americans Act of 1965, which did far more than merely raise awareness of how almost one third of the country’s 17 million seniors, at that time, had been living below the poverty line with few social programs to address basic needs. Thanks to that act, today’s almost 60 million Americans over age 65 have help available. The Federal Agency of Administration on Aging (AOA) funds and oversees a wide variety of services. It includes programs for; meals, adult day care, legal services and transportation assistance. The 1965 Act also included the establishment of Medicare, providing health care to seniors regardless of income or medical history.

Sadly, even with all the federal and state programs available, many seniors still fall through the cracks due to the lack of family ties, social lives, or technology access/knowledge. This is why community strength is still vitally important. Through the power of observation at the local level we can notice when people or neighbors are in need and help to connect them. Communities engage seniors through events, outlets to volunteer, social and religious settings and simple basic human interaction. This month reach out to an older person and celebrate them for their strength, resilience and inspiration throughout a very difficult period. Proverbs 16:31: “Gray hair is a crown of glory; it is gained in a righteous life.”



Dresden Methodist

At the service held May 9, organist Sheryl Parkhurst played a lovely prelude. Toby Bond led us in a Call to Worship: "Litany in Honor of Women Here and Around the World,” by Stacey Cole Wilson. The scripture, read by Toby Bond, was: 1 John 5:1-6.

Musical selections were played by Sheryl. She had asked the mothers the week before to write down their favorite song and she played them for us today, Mother's Day. It was a wonderful gift to us all. The selections were: Morning Has Broken; On Eagles Wings; In the Garden; Amazing Grace; Love Divine, All Loves Excelling; The Old Rugged Cross; When We All Get to Heaven; The Lily of the Valley; His Eye is on the Sparrow; Stardust; You Are My Sunshine; and God Be With You Till We Meet Again.

Message by Pastor Marilyn Wood: “We are a child of God. Agape love is God's unconditional love. Like a mother loving her naughty child, God loves us no matter what we do or say. We love because God first loved us. Our mothers taught us how to love.”

Pastor read us a beautiful poem.

LOVE IN THE HOME

If I live in a house of spotless beauty with everything in its place, but have not love, I am a housekeeper--not a homemaker.

If I have time for waxing, polishing, and decorative achievements, but have not love, my children learn cleanliness--not godliness.

Love leaves the dust in search of a child's laugh.

Love smiles at the tiny fingerprints on a newly cleaned window.

Love wipes away the tears before it wipes up the spilled milk.

Love picks up the child before it picks up the toys.

Love is present through the trials.

Love reprimands, reproves, and is responsive.

Love crawls with the baby, walks with the toddler, runs with the child, then stands aside to let the youth walk into adulthood.

Love is the key that opens salvation's message to a child's heart.

Before I became a mother, I took glory in my house of perfection.

Now I glory in God's perfection of my child.

As a mother, there is much I must teach my child, but the greatest of all is love.

Author Unknown

For us it is difficult to love someone who has disappointed us or betrayed us, but God loves us anyway.

Benediction: Go from this place knowing that God loved you and still loves you. Go out extending that love to all.

Chicken Barbecue: There will be a drive-through chicken barbecue after the Memorial Day service in Dresden at the United Methodist Church on May 31 at noon. Come down Main Street and turn left onto Cornelia Street. Chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, and a roll for $10.



Milo Center Methodist

Wow! Thank you for the amazing support of our chicken barbecue. It is a pre-sale only event and it quickly sold out.

Our sympathies to the families of Tim Strong and Stewart Breeds as they cope with their loss. Continued prayers of strength for Laurie Koek, Dale Welker, and Dana Gibson. Congratulations to Caiden DeMarco on his receipt of the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award. Great job! Birthday wishes to Vivian Little, Kristen Noble, David Andersen, Les Travis, and Valerie Lerch. Anniversary celebrations to Fred and Phyllis Hamm and Joyce and Charlie Chapman.

Pastor Kim gave a reminder that we all need from time to time. We have a clean slate every day, is today going to be the day you make that change and be the person you want to be? You just have to decide to do it. Is today the day; is this going to be your new beginning? Don't waste your clean slate being too busy or too distant to turn to God. Admit your weaknesses and ask for His help to do better. Be sure to share your heart with God, a loved one, yourself, you never know when you will no longer get the chance. Be careful not to justify your delay with excuses. Don't put off till tomorrow what you can do today.



St. Mark’s Episcopal

Last week on Ascension Day, we remembered Christ’s last day on earth with his disciples. He took them to the Mount of Olives, explained to them what was about to happen and told them to remain in Jerusalem until the Holy Spirit came upon them. He then ascended. (One might wonder if He needed time to make arrangements.) They followed His instructions and were still in Jerusalem 10 days later for the Jewish Festival of Shavuot, the thanksgiving for first fruits. That helps explain why there was a crowd to witness the disciples receiving the Holy Spirit on what we call Pentecost, 50 days after Easter Sunday. Some in the crowd began to understand after Peter explained what was happening. Remember that initially they thought that those who were speaking in tongues were just a bunch of rowdy drunks. When some of them heard the disciples’ message in their own language they were interested in the message.

Because of that interest, some call Pentecost “the Birthday of the Church” and even have birthday parties. However, we need to remember that it took the believers and the Holy Spirit a few centuries of faithful work to create what we know as a church.

St. Mark’s knows how much effort is required to be a faithful people gathered to worship and serve. We always welcome others to join us in worship or ministry.



Penn Yan United Methodist

After a long hiatus, the youth of Penn Yan United Methodist Church have begun meeting again and are excited to begin forming new relationships and making new plans. Students in grades 6 through 12 meet every other Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner, fun, friendship, and spiritual food. Their purpose is to build a community of friends who can know, love, and follow Jesus and help others do the same. The next gathering will be on Saturday, May 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Memorial Building next to the church, 166 Main St., Penn Yan. Homemade mac & cheese is on the menu, and all youth grades 6-12 are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 315/536-6711 or pennyanumc@gmail.com.

PYUMC continues to have worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. (contemporary) and 11 a.m. (traditional), both in person and online. No reservations are necessary, and online worship can be found on the church’s Facebook page, on YouTube (search Penn Yan United Methodist Church), and on www.PennYanUMC.com. Sunday School for grades K-5th meets each Sunday on Zoom at 10:10 AM, and the link can be found at www.PennYanUMC.com.