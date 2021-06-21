CHURCH BRIEFS

Staff reports

St. Michael’s Catholic

We encourage all families with children pre-school through 5th grade to board the Rocky Railway to learn how Jesus pulls us through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEhn2PuPmtg.

Register children at this address: https://vbspro.events/p/events/penn-yan-community-summer-happenings Teen and adult helpers are also welcome!

Bishop Matano invites us to celebrate the feast of our diocesan patron John Fisher and St. Thomas More June 22 by attending Mass at the Cathedral, 7 p.m., Flower City Parkway, Rochester. It’s also the first day of Religious Freedom Week. (For more information: www.usccb.org/committees/religious -liberty/religious-freedom-week.) Pray – Reflect – Act.

We are happy to report that many families have registered/reregistered their children to attend St. Michael’s School in September. A quality Catholic Christian education experience that prepares children to be responsible 21st Century citizens awaits. Scholarship money is available. Call 315-536-6112.

For families not choosing St. Michael’s School, registrations are also being taken for Family Faith Formation. Using the Alive in Christ curriculum, families grow their domestic church together by learning, praying and playing together. Contact Patty at 315-536-7459 for more information.

Has your child asked to receive Holy Communion? A separate formation for receiving sacraments is required. Contact Patty for details.

St. Michael’s is hosting a “We Say Goodbye and Hello” reception on June 27 at 10:30 a.m. Our parochial vicar, Fr. Jorge Ramirez is being reassigned and we are aware of other families who will be leaving. It’s also a nice time to welcome summer residents and visitors. Join us.

The new Mass schedule has been finalized. Worship with us on Saturdays: 3:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s, Prattsburgh or 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s. On Sundays, worship with us at 8:30 a.m. at St. Januarius, Naples or 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s.

As always, contact us for preparation for all sacraments, including baptisms and marriages. Please alert us of your need for Reconciliation and Penance or Anointing of the Sick.

St. Mark's Episcopal

Many of us are members of the Facebook page “I Love Keuka Lake.” Throughout the season, many people ask the question: What is there to do besides the wineries? Always, someone includes the Garrett Chapel on the “must do and see” list. Without exception.

What is it about that place that makes it a “must see” for every visitor, regardless of denomination? It is an Episcopal church, though ministers of many denominations lead the service. As always, the first service of the season on July 4 will be presided over by the Right Reverand Prince Singh, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester. This year, two other services (July 18 and Aug. 3) will be presided over by other Episcopal priests. One service (Aug. 29) will be led by a Presbyterian minister. And there is a Sunday which is not yet covered. Sunday Services, as in the past, will begin at 9 a.m., though this year, the services will be outdoors, so if you want to go, bring a chair!

That accounts for six hours of the summer, and certainly, the I Love Keuka Lake Facebook site rarely references what time the services are offered. Beyond the “services,” what makes Garrett Chapel such a special place?

Is it the architecture, or the attention to details shown in the bronze doors and hand hewn hardware? Or is it the lights made and imported from France or the Frederick Wilson Stained Glass? Or maybe, is it the flying buttresses, or the stacked stone walls or the garden paths that invite you both to reflect inward and at the same time, enjoy the beauty that is seen in every step on the property.

Or maybe it is all of those things. Maybe, just maybe, it is the combination of the faith that built the Little Chapel on the Mount, combined with the faith of all those – regardless of denomination – who visit. It is the knowing that this simple chapel is indeed a place that invites you to welcome God into your life. Just as a sermon does. Fulfilling the wishes of Paul and Evelyn Garrett, who wanted this chapel, a tribute to their son Charles, to become a place where those who leave feel strengthened and refreshed. Truly, a Sermon set in stone.

All of us at St. Mark's are sorry that we do not have a priest to participate this year but still welcome you to join us as we welcome God into our lives every Sunday at 9.



Bluff Point Methodist

Pastor Sandi continued this week on her study of Paul. Paul loved the people of Thessalonia. Paul’s letters all had several things in common, including opening and closing greetings, and expressions of joy and thankfulness. Paul did not return there after his first trip, but sent Timothy instead. Timothy felt there was good progress but was concerned about a lack of faith in day-to-day life.

Pastor Sandi also spoke with us and showed a video on spiritual formation. Some things needed in spiritual formation include a quiet place, intentional breathing, closing ones eyes, and being conscious of placing oneself before God. One should offer their day to God, and ask for a spirit of gratitude. Give it all to God! Play back your day, as you give it to God to bless. This will make a difference in your life!

We enjoyed our outside coffee and conversation after church, and noticed the two plots the children have planted with vegetables and strawberries. Please come by and help weed and water so our kids will have some abundant produce later in the summer.

We soon will be celebrating our graduates! Our high school graduate this year is Hayley Andersen. She has done a great job in terms of both scholarship and athletics! Congratulations! Well-done!



Branchport Methodist

We have been having some amazing discussions during our journey through the Book of Romans. Pastor Kim has been using Paul’s words in her Sunday morning messages and then we continue with a more in-depth study on Thursday evenings during our fellowship time.

We are planning on being at church for the July 4 parade to work with The Living Well in handing out lemonade, water and popcorn. We will miss not having the Red, White and Blue 5K again this year, but pledge to come back next year! Since the 5th is a Sunday, we will attend worship, bring a lunch and get ready for the parade. Stop by and see us!

Worship is at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. All are welcome. We would love to see you!



Penn Yan First Baptist

Our volunteers are busy with preparations for our Penn Yan Summer Happenings event a.k.a Vacation Bible School. We look forward to seeing the children and this year's theme of Rocky Railway is sure to be a big hit!

Do you have family news to share? We would love to share your life with you, contact Judi Scheel after service and she will keep the congregation updated for you.

Pastor Karen reminds us to be gentle with one another. Everyone will be "emerging" from this pandemic at different paces. So be kind, generous, thoughtful and caring. We can model our attitude on the superabundant grace of God. We are reminded of two things we know for certain:

1 - We are all imperfect creatures, trying our best to make our way,

2 - We trust our Loving Creator to bring us forward into new life.

In our June newsletter, we printed a recipe for Scripture Cake. It involves researching certain Scripture verses to learn the ingredients needed. Have you made this cake? Let us know if you have and what your experience was. Come worship with us on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. We look forward to seeing you!



Milo Center Methodist

Many thanks for the great support of our chicken barbecue. Our church family, young and old(er), did an amazing job making hard work fun too.

We continue prayers that God be with our friends — Dana, Lisa, Laurie, Myra, Linda, and Frank.

Our message was perfect for this week as LOVE was felt within our church as we celebrated upcoming new babies arriving, school and sports honors, and the full hearts of our young disciples.

Pastor Kim reminded us that Love is a decision, Love is an action. It is an action to love our neighbors as we want to be loved. Deuteronomy 6 states that we should “Love the Lord with all your heart, all your being, and all your strength.” It is important to also love yourself with the same mindset and share it to those around us. Be sure to let yourself see the beautiful circle of love that we are in. Jesus loves us unconditionally always, even at times we may not deserve it. Do you share an unconditional love to others in your life?

Join us Sundays at 9 a.m., in person or via Zoom. All are welcome.



Penn Yan Council of Churches

The Penn Yan Council of Churches is pleased to share our 2021 scholarship to an outstanding senior. This year, our $400 scholarship winner is Riley Potts. Riley is not only active in her church but also at Penn Yan Academy. Riley inspires us because she “enjoys leaving a positive attitude and a sense of gratitude with those she has helped.” Rev. Sandi Perl presented Riley with her award at the awards ceremony.

Thank you, Riley, for being a bright light in our hurting world! We celebrate you as you move forward to strengthen our world.



Penn Yan Methodist

“Faith, hope, love in action” – that is what PYUMC’s women’s group hopes to live every day! United Methodist Women is a supportive, inclusive Christian membership organization where women grow spiritually, develop as leaders and serve and work to create a world in which all women, children and youth thrive. United Methodist Women is celebrated as the women’s ministry of The United Methodist Church. United Methodist Women is a community of women committed to mission. Any woman who commits herself to the purpose of United Methodist Women and to engage in mission, study, personal growth and social action can join. You don’t have to be United Methodist or meet an age requirement to be a member. As a United Methodist Woman in the Upper New York Conference there are many opportunities for you such as:

· Prayer, Bible studies and spiritual retreats.

· Hands-on mission in local communities.

· Mission education experiences

· Supporting work with women, children and youth.

· Partnership with women in mission here and around the world

If you would like to learn more about this wonderful organization of more than 800,000 members worldwide, and just spend some time in a nurturing group of supportive women, please come to PYUMC’s UMW meetings. Beginning in the fall, we will resume meeting on the third Tuesday of each month at 10:30.

United Methodist Women has been active at Penn Yan UMC for as long as anyone can remember. Longtime member Marie Smith recalls joining when she came to Penn Yan in 1962. At that time, UMW consisted of several circle meetings. Marie was a member of the Susannah Wesley Circle, which was designated as the young mothers’ circle. We are grateful to have her experience and passion for our missions, still today! We invite all women to come and join our mission oriented and fun group of women!



Dresden Methodist

Sunday service for June 13 started with a prelude by organist, Sheryl Parkhurst.

The Call to Worship was led by Toby Bond, followed by the Scripture, Mark 4:26-36.

Musical selections were: True-Hearted, Whole-Hearted; Just a Little Talk with Jesus; Until I Met the Savior; When I Kneel Down to Pray; Let the Lower Lights Be Burning; When We All Get to Heaven; Sunlight; Happiness is the Lord; The Church in the Wildwood; and Brighten the Corner Where You Are.

Pastor Marilyn Wood's Message: “There are many different kinds of seeds. We may feel inept at planting seeds, but seeds of words planted in others' minds will grow. We don't want to plant seeds of hate and darkness, but seeds of love which come from God. Jesus taught people in parables that they understood. With the mustard seed parable, He taught that small things can make a big difference. We harvest what we plant. We can plant seeds of words by saying things like ‘Thank God’, ‘Praise God’, and ‘I saw God working.’ People are listening to you. Plant the best seed possible. How we live as Christians tells others how much we love others and how much God loves us. Tell people how much you appreciate the good job they are doing and thank them for what they do. Show others that you love and appreciate them. It is very nice to hear. Others are listening to what we are showing and telling in our everyday lives.”

Benediction: “Go from this place planting seeds of love, faith and kindness.”