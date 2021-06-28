Church Briefs

Special to The Chronicle-Express

St. Michael's Catholic

Beginning July 3, Mass times at St. Michael’s will change. Come worship with us Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 10:30 a.m. If you desire the Sacrament of Penance & Reconciliation, call to make an appointment.

We are also able to offer gluten-free hosts for Holy Communion. If you desire this, please arrive at least 10 minutes early. Find the priest; introduce yourself, explain your need and inform the vicinity of your seating. The priest will place a GF host on the altar for consecration. When coming forward to receive Jesus, simply say “gluten free” if the priest doesn’t remember. Praise God for this accommodation!

If you are one of many who prefers to receive Holy Eucharist on the tongue, please come forward at the end of the line. The priest will sanitize his hands between those receiving in this way.

There may still be reasons to want to sit in an area apart from others at Mass. For that reason, at St. Mike’s, you will find the pews in the south-east transept of the nave available for those who wish to remain masked/socially distanced for any reason. Ask an usher for assistance, if needed.

At Sunday’s reception we said goodbye to Fr. Jorge, the Joshua Gilmartin family and Harry & Michelle Swarthout (leaving in October), and hello to any new comers/visitors. We will miss the former and send them with God’s blessing.

Confirmation preparation summer intensive year two will be July 12-16 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Students learn about God, His love, the Church and the sacraments and our role in building God’s Kingdom. At the end of the two-year preparation, the sacrament is conferred, unleashing the power of the Holy Spirit in the life of the recipient. Contact Patty to register for this gift.



Dresden Methodist

Church service on June 20 was begun with an organ prelude played by Sheryl Parkhurst.

The Call to Worship was led by Toby Bond, who also read the scripture: Mark 4:35-41

Last week Sheryl had asked the congregation what songs reminded each of them of their fathers. This week she played those beloved songs in honor of Father's Day: For the Beauty of the Earth; Hymn of Promise; Lord, You Have Come to the Lakeshore; O' Danny Boy; This is My Father's World; Faith of Our Fathers; Jesus Loves Me; I Love to Tell the Story; Morning Has Broken; In the Garden; Marines' Hymn; Church in the Wildwood; Sweet By and By; and One Day at a Time.

Message by Pastor Marilyn Wood: "Based upon today's scripture - How would you react if a storm came up and you were in the middle of Seneca Lake? Would you want to get to the shore as soon as possible? You can understand how the disciples felt, asking Jesus, 'Don't you care if we perish?' In the storms of life, we feel helpless and lonely. We look to Jesus when we can't get through on our own. When we know that Jesus is there, we then feel peace and our worries cease. Jesus became one of us so that he could understand what we are going through. We encounter storms and having faith in God is critical. He shows up at the right time. Keep on believing. If you look back on your life, you know that God was with you in times when you needed Him."

Benediction: "Go from this place knowing that God is in our hearts. It is well with our souls."



Branchport Methodist

We are mourning the loss of our long-time parishioner Jane Peck. She was 102 years old when she died last week. She did not want any services at her passing, so we are especially glad we had the chance to celebrate her with a party on her 100th birthday! We keep her family in our prayers.

We also pray for those who are experiencing pain and suffering and rejoice with those who are finally able to reunite with friends and family who have been isolated for far too long.

Join us on the 4th of July as we watch the parade from our front lawn. We will be working with volunteers from the Living Well and passing out popcorn, water and lemonade to help support this mission. Please come by and introduce yourself!



St. Mark’s Episcopal

July 2, Episcopalians celebrate the life and accomplishments of Jacob A. Riis, who was born in Denmark but emigrated to the United States as a young man. Arriving in New York City in 1870, he found life here in this country very difficult indeed. He worked as a miner, a carpenter, farm hand, and a salesman — enduring periods of homelessness and almost constant poverty. When living in New York, Riis experienced first-hand the horrifying living conditions in the slums, and as his first newspaper job was as a police reporter, he helped expose those conditions to a wide readership. He did so not only by writing about life in the tenements — he also took advantage of new technologies in photography. He took photos using magnesium flash powder, creating brilliant light that illuminated the darkest and grimmest corners of the flophouses he visited.

Riis showed these images to the public in “magic lantern” shows (slide shows), and in 1890, published a book entitled "How the Other Half Lives." He devoted his life advocating for social reform, including improving the conditions in the tenements. He worked with an organization of Episcopalian church women, called the King’s Daughters, to establish a settlement house, later named the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement House. His work attracted the attention of Theodore Roosevelt, then Commissioner of Police in New York City. Roosevelt and Riis worked together to improve the living conditions of the poor in the city and to fight corruption.

Jacob Riis was a muckraker of the highest caliber, and is honored as a Prophetic Witness in the Episcopal Church, even though he was not an Episcopalian. In fact, he was born a Lutheran and became a very active Methodist. Perhaps we could celebrate — and emulate — Riis’s life work with our Lutheran friends at St. Paul’s as well as our friends at Penn Yan United Methodist!

Join us at St. Mark’s for inspiration every Sunday at 9!



Penn Yan First Baptist

Penn Yan Summer Happenings (VBS) is underway this week and we are very pleased to have children from the community joining us again this year. From Group Publishing, we are utilizing their program theme of "Rocky Railway: Jesus' Power Pulls Us Through.” What an important lesson for kids and all of us today and always. That Jesus gives us strength to do and accomplish and to deal with all things that crop into our everyday lives. We all need that reminder.

Next Sunday is July 4, and we invite you and warmly welcome you to attend service with us. Come, worship our God who saves us, who has brought us through our first 245 years together as a country. Let's praise Him for His faithfulness and guidance and for His patience with us as we stray. As factions continue to try to remove Him from our schools and government and from America's motto and currency. Come and pray with us. We hope to see you on Sunday at 10 a.m. May God continue to Bless the United States of America.



Bluff Point Methodist

Our Bible study this week centered on 2 Thessalonians 1: 1-4 and 11-12. During the time that Paul was writing these letters about AD 50-51, people building Christianity were being persecuted. Today we reflect on that, standing firm and living Godly lives. Maintaining a Christian movement is hard work.

Pastor Sandi reflected on the many things we accomplished this past year, especially considering the Covid pandemic. These things included multiple Bible studies on Zoom, Zoom church, movie times, kids church, sessions for the littles and middles, and music madness. We had eight food and snack drive-through events, communion delivery for our homebound, a parents PJ party, coffee and conversation, and many other happenings during this time. We continued to ring the bell for Yates Cointy Christmas, had a road clean up for Adopt a Highway, and had holiday baskets for people in need of holiday food help. We sadly lost several faithful members who went to their heavenly home, and the birth of several babies that we all have not met yet. It was a busy year! Many thanks to technology and the many people that made this all happen, keeping us as a BPUMC family during this rough time.

This Sunday we celebrated Fathers Day and graduation. We celebrated college and post-high school success as Joyce Wiedrich gave Anna and Noah Detar scholarships in her brother Lee Wiedrich’s honor, which are given annually to students in good standing who belong to our congregation.

We also celebrated live music in the church with choir members, and also with Ron Miller playing a chosen selection to celebrate Juneteenth. So great to listen to joyous music in church, as Elly Stempien was also back playing the organ.

Summer is here, with graduations this week. Be careful as there are many out walking and biking along our beautiful Finger Lakes highways.



Milo Center Methodist

Pastor Kim spoke of criticism from Romans using the analogy of the block and the stepping stone. In the book of Romans, the Jews and the Gentiles often disagreed because of their own beliefs, not major issues. On our path of life we are offered several opportunities to be a block or a stepping stone. Which best describes you? Often it is in the manner in which we would offer help. Criticism is much like this, either helpful or hurting. This week put the brakes on and take a look how others may perceive you. Someone is always watching. Never lose sight of the goal to bring peace and joy to others and ourselves. "We rise by lifting others"

Thoughts continue to Wilma Freeman and family as they celebrated Fred's life. Prayers for strength to the Gibson family. Healing blessings to Laurie Koek, Dale Welker, Frank Francisco, and Linda Potts.

Our June mission to The Living Well lunches went great! Thank you to Jeannine Andersen, Mildred Koek, and Susan Andersen.