Church Briefs

Special to The Chronicle-Express

Penn Yan First Baptist

First Baptist Church would like to give a shout-out to Diane Trickey-Morse and her BSA Troop #444, for the awesome job they did on the grounds of the church as the girls have been weeding to earn their Community Service badge. They also plan to go white water rafting and attend camp. We so appreciate the loyalty to their uniform and for the work on our church grounds.

The Penn Yan Community Summer Happenings held June 28 through July 2 was a huge success. We had over 30 children participating in our Rocky Railway themed Vacation Bible School. It would not have been possible without the help of St. Michael's Catholic and the Penn Yan United Methodist Churches and all of the dedicated volunteers.

July 4, a combined outdoor service was held in the County Courtyard with the Presbyterian and Methodist churches with over 100 people attending. For those who may be visiting in the area, welcome! Our worship service is held at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings.



St. Michael’s Catholic

Are you coming to Faith & Family Night at Dunn Field on July 17 to see the Elmira Pioneers take on the Geneva Red Wings at 7:05 p.m.? Today is your last day to let Patty know you want to be part of the fun.

Let’s speak out for real action against the climate change that is fueling extreme weather. Please sign the petition described in this month’s Justice, Peace and Life newsletter https://www.dor.org/wp-content/uploads/JPL-July-2021.pdf

We can also raise a cheer for the victories we helped to make happen in Albany this legislative session. We spoke out for life affirming policies and spoke against those that disrespected human dignity. See Justice, Peace and Life for those details, too.

In a survey of physicians and nurse practitioners, only one in four said they’d received addiction training during medical education. Federal legislation can change this. The Medication Access and Training Expansion (MATE) Act is a bi-partisan bill that would ensure that all DEA-controlled medication prescribers have a baseline knowledge of how to prevent addiction and how to identify, treat, and manage patients who have substance use disorders. Will you take time now to contact your elected officials to ask for their support of MATE? Use this link: https://tinyurl.com/4ruyd7eh

Calling all youth in grades 9-12! Register for the 2021 virtual participation package to the Nov. 18-20, 2021 National Catholic Youth Conference. The package ($150/pp) includes a member pricing ticket for all 3 days, kick-off gathering admission, and diocesan NCYC gear. Diocesan kick-off: 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Holy Family Parish in Gates, concluding with 5 p.m. Mass. Adult chaperones (21 yrs. +) and Youth Assistants (18-20 yrs.) are also welcome to register.

Registrations are accepted all summer for Family Faith Formation beginning in September. Find the form on our website or contact Patty.



Dresden Methodist

Sunday service July 4 began with Sheryl Parkhurst playing an organ prelude, and Toby Bond leading us in a Call to Worship:

Leader: Take off your shoes!

People: We are standing on holy ground.

Leader: Shake off the dust!

People: We are ready to start afresh.

All: Let us worship God and receive Christ's teachings, that we may be renewed and strengthened to share God's love with the world.

Toby read the Scripture: Mark: 6:1-13, and Sheryl played a patriotic medley.

Pastor Marilyn Wood's message: “We should be very thankful for this day. We look around and see how much we have and take it for granted. Let's be thankful.

“What we say makes a difference to people. Jesus went back to his hometown of Nazareth. People thought of Nazareth as a small town and that nothing good would come from Nazareth. They said Jesus was just a carpenter's son. How could He proclaim God's word? What good would He do? Jesus forgave them for what they said.

“If you pray and witness for people and they don't accept it, move on. It is not your responsibility. Shake the dust off your shoes. This is a wonderful world that we live in, which is also difficult. God's grace and forgiveness are forever. All we have to do is ask.”

Benediction: ”Go from this place thanking the Lord for forgiving us and that our grace is free.”

There will be a retirement party for Pastor Marilyn Wood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the Dresden United Methodist Church. Be sure to join us as we honor and thank Pastor Marilyn Wood for the years of dedicated service to us! Please bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Looking forward to seeing you.



Branchport Methodist

We hope everyone had a wonderful 4th of July this year! It was great to be able to be with friends and family again. Even though we did not have our Red, White & Blue 5K this year, we were still able to welcome the community to our church during the parade. We passed out lemonade, cookies and information to benefit The Living Well. Thank you to all who donated!

Pastor Kim’s message to us was about how the separation of church and state is being misinterpreted by many. For Christians, there should not be, cannot be any separation of God and any other things in our lives. They are meshed together, and should be inseparable, creating us to be who we are meant to be.

We invite all to join us for an ice cream social on the lawn on Thursday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. – a time for community fellowship. Our Sunday church service is at 10:45 a.m.

Milo Center Methodist

We celebrated freedom together in our beautiful country church. In our message, Pastor Kim reminded us that our founding fathers came from religiously repressive environments with, no doubt, different religious outlooks. But they had a burning desire to live where they were free to worship God as they saw fit. Many of our most important documents are framed around their love of God. One nation under God, not above, not even alongside but UNDER God. So today we celebrate freedom. True freedom. In Christ. Our founding fathers made certain God was firmly implanted in our country's greatest documents as it was their wish that the USA be One Nation Under God.

Welcome to the world Cora Williams, the fifth great-grandchild of Jeannine Andersen. Happy early July birthdays to: Frank Francisco, Heather Andersen, Jessica Fish, Mike Lilyea, Beverly Hunt, and Elizabeth Lilyea, Anniversary blessings to Duane Bauman and Trish Witkowski, Jim and Jill Henderson, Phil and Pat Strong. Many more years to you all.

Prayers continue for the Gibson, Lant and Kenyon families as they look for peace in their losses. Healing prayers to Laurie Koek, Linda Potts, and Dale Welker.

Join us for worship Sundays at 9 a.m. or take a drive and see our new roof. The work looks amazing! Thanks to the trustees for their behind-the-scenes efforts to make it happen.

Bluff Point Methodist

This past Sunday we celebrated communion. We also enjoyed live scripture reading, and listening to our wonderful choir. It is great to be back to many of our cherished activities, including our after church fellowship, where we celebrated birthdays this week for Aimee Perry, Phil Pearce, and Meredith Nielsen.

Our scripture lesson centered on another of Paul’s letters, to the Galatians. Pastor Sandi felt this might be Paul’s most important letter. Pastor Sandi showed us the location of Galatia, between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. There were rules in Jewish society, including that all men needed to be circumcised. Paul refuted some of these rules, telling followers that they needed to listen to him if they were going to follow Jesus. Paul was called by God and received from Jesus. God revealed his son for Paul to preach among the Gentiles. Paul called for unity in Christ, and strategy through opportunity.

Many of us had the opportunity of an evening cruise on the Erie Canal three years ago. On Wednesday, July 21 another opportunity exists! Contact Ron Miller if you are interested. Tickets are limited.

Several of our young students will be joining the church during the next two weeks. They have been having confirmation classes during June with their mentors. We are so happy that they have made this important faith decision.

During his lifetime, Ernie Pinneo put aside money to send our church youth to Casowasco Christian Camp on Owasco Lake. What fun for the kids as they learn about Jesus! We are sending six youth to camp this summer.