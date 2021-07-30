CHURCH BRIEFS

Special to The Chronicle-Express

Milo Center Methodist

In our message this week, we talked of the covenant that we carry in our hearts for God. We have all heard that "home is where the heart is." That is also true with a House of Worship, having recently read the history of our church and knowing the founding families and original buildings are surely gone.

The Milo Center Church was established in the year 1793. Through the years with many changes, wherever people gathered in the name of Milo Center Church it was a House of Worship, where their hearts were filled with God. Take pause and think of the many good deeds and acts of kindness through God our Milo church family, past and present, have done in the last 228 years. As we continue the work that our predecessors started, be proud. Our numbers may at times be few but our reach is great.

Many thanks this week to Judy Jones, Karen Hallings, and Mildred Koek for helping to provide lunch to The Well. Prayers continue to our friends - Linda, Dale, Laurie, Frank, Lisa, and Julie. Our gratefulness abounds for time together with family, friends and old classmates.



St. Michael's Catholic

This Friday, Aug. 6, we celebrate the Feast of The Transfiguration of The Lord (Mark 9:2-8). It is the third of the Mysteries of Light of The Holy Rosary. Mountain top experiences are considered places of true encounter with God. The mountain top experience can be literal or figurative, such as having a deeply moving spiritual encounter. The fact that Jesus appeared blazing white with Moses and Elijah is evidence of the Heavenly Kingdom that awaits all who hope in and follow Jesus. Deacon Roger Loucks will lead the Communion Service at 8 a.m. at St. Mike’s Mass Chapel. All are welcome!

This weekend we welcome back pastor Fr. Leo from his vacation, which we hope was happy and restful. We are also grateful to our many visitors who add so much to worshipping with us.

At the 10:30 Mass Aug. 8, Fr. Leo will renew the wedding vows of Jeff and Patty Larzelere, who will celebrate 40 years of marriage that day. The couple will host a small reception following the Mass on the patio of St. Mark’s Terrace. They will receive friends and relatives at their home in the afternoon. They are grateful for the friendships and prayers of so many!

We are in the midst of a year dedicated to the family, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the apostolic exhortation, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love). Honoring families and helping them to grow in faith and love is the aim during this year. We encourage families to register for Family Faith Formation, which begins in September. If you don’t know God, how can you love and serve God and each other? The resources and activities we offer help everyone in the family to get to know God so that love and service are natural outcomes. Contact Patty at the Parish Center to register.

Finally, many hands make light work. See the bulletin for ways to help.

Bluff Point Methodist

Thank you to Peggy Beckwith for your inspirational message. Peggy led us in worship this past Sunday. Her message was based on scripture from I Corinthians 7: 29-31, which Peggy helped interpret for us. This scripture can take on many different interpretations. She felt Paul was throwing out a lot of ideas to tell us to keep things in perspective. Time is short, and the world is passing away. Peggy reminded us that we need to live in the world with the understanding that life in this world is temporary. She showed us a rope, with a short piece bound with a blue cloth. That part represented our earthly days. The rest of the 100 feet of rope represented our time in eternity. She reminded us not to get caught up in the earthly parts. We only get one chance of life on earth. We need to live in the present, being aware of the God to come.

Several of us enjoyed our boat ride from Waterloo to Seneca Falls and beyond, through three canal locks. It was a fun three-hour adventure! We saw several heron and other local birds, as well as having a rather unique experience while returning through one of the locks.

Our trustees recently re-sided our outdoor shed. It looks brand new, with grey and white new vinyl siding. Thanks to Dick Dibble, Phil Pearce, Jeff Stempien and others for completing this project.

Come join us at the 9 a.m. church service either in the Zoom or in-person modes. We also have reinstated our popular after-church snacks and fellowship. It has been wonderful to return to more normal worship activities over this past month.

Penn Yan First Presbyterian

For the past 17 months, the adult Bible Study classes that were held weekly at FPC have been on hiatus. A year ago this month, as our church became well-versed in and creative with Zoom, we introduced a “Christian Book Study Program” via Zoom. This allowed members to continue getting together weekly and discuss aspects of the Bible in a different way. We have just completed our third session of books. With restrictions on the ability to gather easing, people are anxious to reconnect. Since most people have now had their COVID vaccines and New York is still in the midst of good summer weather, FPC has decided to try something different with our next program. We will hold a “Backyard Book Study Group,” beginning on August 8, and it will be hosted at the home of two of our members. This allows the group to gather in-person while still maintaining ample space and as a bonus we get to enjoy Mother Nature.

The new book is entitled “Rediscovering Jesus: An Invitation,” by Matthew Kelly. How apropos, we can learn to rediscover our relationships within the congregation, at the same time we are learning new ways to have a more meaningful relationship with Jesus. This book can be a guide for all Christians using practical insights to learn who Jesus really is, not just through the lens of the scriptures and the teachings of the church, but in a more personal way. “Knowing about someone is not the same as knowing them,” according to Kelly. In the Bible, Jesus asked his disciples two important questions; “who do the people say I am? And, who do you say that I am?” Kelly challenges each of us to answer an equally important question, who does Jesus say that you are? Each chapter is short, no more than five pages. At the end of each chapter there is a message to contemplate, a Bible verse, a prayer and a question to ask ourselves.

During turbulent times many people turn to religion. It is said if we develop a dynamic relationship with Jesus, “He will replace confusion with clarity and wisdom, He will replace anxiety with peace, and He will fill you with gratitude and joy even in the midst of great difficulty.” Who doesn’t need that lately? This is a thought-provoking book and worth a look.

Branchport Methodist

Our service July 25 was special because, thanks to modern technology, we were able to hear Bishop Mark Webb deliver his inspiring message from the 2021 Annual Conference.

The weather cooperated beautifully for our ice cream social on Thursday, July 22. The ice cream and toppings were great and the company was delightful. We were happy to see so many faces that we haven’t seen in a while come to enjoy fellowship with each other. Thank you all for your support! If you missed this time, we will be doing it again on Thursday, Aug. 26!

Coming up soon is our joint praise service at Red Jacket Park on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. We will be worshipping that day as part of the Yates County UMC Cluster along with all the other Methodist churches in Yates County. Bring a chair for the service and lunch for fellowship after. There will be no service in our church that day.

All are welcome to join us for regular Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m.

Penn Yan First Baptist

At First Baptist we are engaged in our annual Church World Service School Kits supplies gathering. BTS sales have begun! We are mindful that the kits we send out give children in impoverished schools, refugee camps or other difficult settings, some of the basic tools for learning. Working together we can make a difference. Join us Sundays at 10 am for worship. We look forward to seeing you.



Dresden Methodist

At our Sunday service July 25, we welcomed our new Pastor, Rachel Patchen, and her family: husband, Dan, and their two kids, Mason and Kaylee.

We sang the Praise song, "My Tribute.” Toby Bond led us in a Call to Worship. Tyler Norman played "Scotland, the Brave," "Rowan Tree" and "Amazing Grace" gloriously on the bagpipes.

2 Chronicles 5:13 NIV: The trumpet players and other musicians played their instruments together. They praised the Lord and gave thanks to Him. The singers sang to the music of the trumpets, cymbals and other instruments. They sang in praise to the Lord. "The Lord is Good. His faithful love continues forever." Mindy Tortolon on the soprano saxophone and Bonna McMahon on the tenor saxophone played ”Holy, Holy, Holy” very nicely.

Job 21:12 NIV: They sing to the music of tambourines and lyre. They have a good time while flutes are being played. Nancy Sarver beautifully played "Into My Heart" on her flute. Nancy also played her flute and Harlyn Gray played her violin in a duet accompanied by Sheryl Parkhurst on the piano. They played "Immortal, Invisible". It was wonderful.

Psalm 33:2: With the harp praise the Lord, with the lyre, that has ten strings, make music to Him. Devyn Bond beautifully sang an original song, "Fly, Fly Away.”

Sheryl Parkhurst played a lovely version of "Stardust" on the piano because it is Pastor Marilyn Wood's favorite.

Psalm 57:7: NIV God, My heart feels secure. I will sing and make music to you. The choir joyfully sang "Key to the Kingdom.”

Psalm 81:1,2 NIV: Sing joyfully to God! He gives us strength. Give a loud shout to the God of Jacob! Let the music begin. Play the tambourines. Play sweet music on harps and lyres. Harlyn Gray played "Inishowen" beautifully on her violin.

Colossians 3:16 NIV: Let the message about Christ live among you like a rich treasure. Teach one another by singing psalms and hymns and songs from the spirit. Sing to God with thanks in your hearts. We all sang the hymn, "There's Within My Heart, A Melody".

Benediction: “Go from this place with a song in your heart and music on your lips. God gifted us with the joy of music and the gift of each other.”