Church Briefs

Bluff Point Methodist

Our second group of our kids who recently went through confirmation classes joined our BPUMC on this past Sunday. They went through a month of classes with their mentors. Congratulations Harper, Cady, Miley, Jaylyn, Christopher and Matthew. We are proud of them all, and so excited to welcome them as new members of our church. A celebratory cake with family and congregation members followed the service.

So good to have our full choir participating in our service. The anthem titled The Prayer was so inspiring, and a message to our new young church members.

Our scripture message this week was from 2nd Corinthians 1: 1-11. This showed us how to look for and find God, who is always in our lives.

Pastor Sandi will be discussing the church budget soon, and asks us to think about how we can contribute and support our church during this coming year.

Just a reminder that on August 15 there will be community church services, and no service in our sanctuary. On other Sundays, join us in person at our church or on Zoom at 9 a.m.

St. Michael's Catholic

We welcome back pastor, Fr. Leo Reinhardt from his well-deserved vacation. Fr. Kevin Mannara of the Congregation of St. Basil, served us well, speaking of the missionary work of his order serving the poor in Mexico and Colombia.

We are also grateful to the cleaning team of Leah Prather, Deborah Thurling, Winnie Beech, Brittany, Aubrey & Joshua Ritz and Patty & Jeff Larzelere for making the rectory more hospitable.

We also encourage all Catholics to honor Mary on her Feast of her Assumption into Heaven on Sunday, Aug. 15. Mother Mary is our first Saint, hearing and heeding God’s call, sharing the joys and sorrows of His life, death and resurrection. When we pray to her it is to ask for her intercession. She is always pointing us back to Jesus, to be loved, honored and adored. Because of her willingness to be the human mother of God, it follows that her body would not suffer decay, but be raised up to Heaven.

Penn Yan First Presbyterian

It’s hard to believe we are approaching mid-August already. FPC continues projects and planning, to be prepared by the fall with the hope we can again open the church to activities previously hosted in our building. “Let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting the assembling of ourselves together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and so much the more as you see the Day drawing near.” Hebrews 10:24-25.

Our regular organist, Chris, has returned from celebrating his degree with his family in South Korea and is now occupying the organ bench on Sundays. We extend our thanks, once again, to Idelle for gracing us with her presence in June and July. Those who have been attending the service in-person are continuing to whisper or hum the hymns in the pews. FPC is hopeful that as more and more people get vaccinated, actual singing will be allowed and we will be able to resume choir practice sometime in early fall. Until that occurs, we are considering featuring guest soloists, either vocal or instrumental.

FPC recently had the parking lot sealed and restriped in anticipation of returning activities and increasing Sunday attendance. This provides everyone with a gentle reminder of handicapped spots and spacing for those of us who haven’t been in the parking lot for many months!

The Presbyterian Women (PW) have now made a firm commitment, to the Well, to provide lunches for the “Grab and Go” mission twice monthly. Our Deacons assist by providing the funding. FPC will take the first and third Wednesday’s of each month. August 18 will feature hot meatball subs. Volunteers are always needed for shopping, food prep, and pick-up of our kitchenware from the Well after lunch. So if you have free time on those Wednesdays, please contact FPC’s office at 315-536-8235 and leave a message with your info and availability.

Branchport Methodist

It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over. We thank God that we have been able to worship Him in a somewhat normal way this summer with our sanctuary open to in-person worship. We are also thankful for the technology to keep in touch with those unable to worship in person but are able to attend via Zoom.

On Aug. 15, we will be having a joint service with the other Yates County Methodist churches at Red Jacket Park in Penn Yan at 10:30 a.m. Bring a chair for the service and a picnic lunch if you wish to stay for fellowship after. We will not have a service at Branchport on that day. All are welcome to join us!

Coming up quickly is our Ice Cream Social on Thursday evening, Aug. 26 at 6:30. We invite the community to join us for ice cream and fellowship!

Don’t forget the Blessings Box on the front lawn of the church for those emergency needs that may come up.

We continue to pray for our world, our country, our state and our community and those in it who may be suffering.



Milo Center Methodist

Our August mission work continues with school supplies collection, lunch for The Well, bottles/can recycling and prescription bottles. Just as we sang, "they will know we are Christians by our love." Help how you can, many hands make light work.

Mark your calendars – Aug. 12, Church picnic; and Aug. 15, UMC joint worship service.

Birthday blessings to Jacob Martens, Leila Martens, Ellie Underhill, Lois Sprague, and Phil Strong.

Prayers are lifted for our local Emergency teams as we hear of too many accidents, mental health awareness, Ivan and Ella Horning, Laurie Koek, Mike and Pam. Keep watch for sightings of Gods glory. It is all around us!

This week was Communion Sunday. Pastor Kim shared the deeper meaning and history of the Holy Communion. She referenced back to the writings in Psalms and Exodus whereas the people were given sustenance of quail and manna from Gods hands. Pastor Kim asked us if we trust in the provisions we are provided to feed our hunger and our souls. The Bread of Life is also food for thought.



Dresden Methodist

At Sunday service Aug. 1, Pastor Rachel Patchen gave her own Faith Story.

"From the time I was young, I have felt and responded to God's calling in my life. I have also turned from God and experienced deep anxiety and depression. I resonate strongly with the story of Israel in the Old Testament. When they obeyed God, they experienced blessing; when they didn't, they struggled and suffered.

“I was born into a dysfunctional family, my father was an alcoholic and abusive, and my parents had a tumultuous relationship. Eventually, my mom, worried for my safety, packed her things and me into the car, and we went to live with my grandmother. My mom sent me to a Christian preschool where I was first introduced to God and his love. Even at that young age, I yearned for more and begged my mom to take me to church.

“Through that church, I became involved in a youth ministry movement where I gave my life to Christ. Since that point, I have run away from God and come back, let my faith get lukewarm at times and passionate at others, been prayerless and prayerful, and superficial and invested. I like to think my lapses are getting smaller as I grow and mature as a Christian, but one truth is evident throughout my story. God is faithful. Just like God was faithful to Israel whether they were accepting or rejecting, complaining or praising, and grateful or ungrateful, God has been steadfast in my life. No matter whether I am seeking God or running from him, God has always been faithful.

“It's not always been easy, but knowing God and receiving his mercy and grace through Jesus has given me great peace in my heart."

We are very blessed to have Pastor Rachel as our new pastor.