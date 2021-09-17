Church Briefs

The Chronicle Express

Bluff Point Methodist

Peggy Beckwith and Babs Steinert continued leadership of our church service today. Thanks to you both, as well as so many others that are leading church efforts.

Peggy continued to talk about Apostle Paul this past Sunday. Paul was an optimist. He remained positive, even when in prison, when he did not know if he would be released or put to death.

People who are always grumbling or complaining pursue a bad habit. Some people who are always negative don’t even realize it. Peggy continued that these folks recite- Give us this day, our daily dread- a prayer of the pessimist.

Paul thanks God for true joy, deeper than temporary happiness. Paul focused on Christ. God could solve our problems, but he has chosen for us to have a role in our lives. He works through us to make good decisions.

Our homework for this week was to choose a name of a fellow parishioner from a basket placed on the front table in the sanctuary, and to pray every day for this person for a month.

Safety and health for our young students returning to school!

Milo Center Methodist

Through this past week there has been much talk of the 20th anniversary of September 11th. It is and will forever be ingrained within each of us in different ways. Pastor Kim shared her reflection of that terrible day and then the choices that were made individually and by our government in the days that followed. Life is full of choices, some small while others are much bigger. How did your heart lead your thoughts on September 12th, 2001? Matthew 5 reminds us of the power of revenge. In that writing God warns us not to repay evil with evil, but to leave vengeance to Him. He calls us to move forward in love and forgiveness. Much easier words to say than to act on. During times of trials it is so important to lean to our God as our rock and salvation. The choice is up to each one of us.

Our church families have been "Chalking the Walk" for Suicide Prevention. What a great display of community unity. Stand strong together.

Prayers are lifted to all that 9/11 impacted, Judy Jones as she has surgery this week, healthcare workers, students, Emily Francisco and Frank Francisco, and all those facing emotional and mental challenges. Birthday wishes to Chris Koek, Madison Kerrick, and Ryan Hallings, Happiest of anniversaries to Brian & Jessica Fish and Lester & Robin Travis.

Sunday school and church services are at 9 a.m. All are welcome.

Penn Yan First Presbyterian

Flooding has been in the news far too often lately both at the local and national level. Recently three of the Finger Lakes have experienced flash floods causing disrupted power, damaged roads and flooded properties. Thankfully, human life was not threatened and, in most cases, irreparable property damage did not occur. Our local agencies, several churches, friends and neighbors jumped in to help. Already a great deal of clean-up has taken place and repairs are underway.

Such was not the case in places like Haiti further damaged, after an earthquake, by Tropical Storm Grace and those states devastated by Hurricane Ida, particularly Louisiana. This is why relief programs like Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) exist. Their National Response Teams (NRT), are already on the ground in several places. Within 72 hours of a disaster, PDA begins to assess the destruction, working through local church leaders of affected communities. The NRT’s will spend at least two weeks in the field helping people survive by assisting to provide them with daily needs impacted by the loss of power, refrigeration, water, housing and livelihood. Once initial needs can be met, PDA works to develop a longer-term recovery plan that also includes emotional and spiritual care. Psalm 46: 1-3, is used to comfort those ravaged by floods, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change, though its waters roar and foam.”

PDA’s Mission Statement says it all. “The needs for the response will be great. God’s people are called on to stand in the “GAP” – Give. Act. Pray. If you are moved to act through giving, monetary gifts can be made through pda.pcusa.org, then choose “Gift.” Of course, we should all continue to pray for those dealing with unimaginable floods, fire and fear.