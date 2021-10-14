CHURCH BRIEFS

Special to The Chronicle-Express

St. John's Lutheran

Here’s the Scoop! Lets get social and make our favorite ice cream sundaes on Sunday! Come join us at St. John Lutheran Church make your own ice cream sundaes with all kinds of fun toppings. Also take home some sweet treats from our "Candy Bar." Proceeds to go to Friendship House in Middlesex to help our Local Families. Donations accepted. (Please wear a mask.)

What: Ice Cream Social

Where: St John’s Lutheran Church, 514 E. Swamp Road, Penn Yan, NY 14527

When: 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17

Penn Yan Methodist

On Sept. 17-19, a group of 22 women from Penn Yan United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Canandaigua joined together for a spiritual weekend retreat at Casowasco Camp and Retreat Center on Owasco Lake in Moravia. Pastor Kristen Roth Allen from Penn Yan UMC and Christina Hartpence, Director of Discipleship from Canandaigua UMC, led us in this wonderful experience, with the theme of “I Can Only Imagine.”

Through scripture and excerpts from the movie by the same title, we reflected on imaging God as our loving parent, imagining forgiveness, imagining redemption, and imagining coming home to Jesus. We enjoyed delicious meals, some competitive game time together, and a fun campfire with camp songs and s’mores. We also had time to walk alone on the beautiful grounds and spend personal time with God. On Sunday, our time concluded with Pastor Kristen leading us in an inspirational communion service at the lakeside sanctuary. We made great new friends, and we hope to do this again next fall.

Adults and children are welcome to “Sign up!” Learn how to sign Christmas songs for Starshine. Rehearsals are from 10 a.m..- noon, Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27, and Dec. 4 at Penn Yan United Methodist Church (corner of Chapel and Main). We will perform songs in sign language at StarShine Dec. 4 on Main St. in Penn Yan. For more information and to "sign up," contact Judy at 315-759-3569.

Sunday worship at PYUMC is at 9 a.m. (contemporary) and 11 a.m. (traditional) as well as on Facebook, YouTube, and www.PennYanUMC.com. Nursery care is available at both services. Sunday School for grades K-5th meets every Sunday at 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades 6-12 meets the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

St. Mark's Episcopal

St. Mark's recently had a turkey dinner fundraiser. Turkey dinners make most of us think about Thanksgiving and all that goes along with it.; The abundance of food and family and football and fun! And thanksgiving makes us feel, well, thankful. Grateful for what we have. And it is said that the attitude of gratitude can change lives. There is much written about keeping a gratitude journal to change perspective on life. The idea is that if you look at what you have instead of what you don’t have, you become more grateful for what you do have – be it, health, wealth, family, whatever.

So what does gratitude look like? Is it simply a group of people walking around happy about what they possess? There has to be more to it than that. Because otherwise, why all the fuss? What would the average individual care about what their friend or neighbor is grateful for?

Psalm 118:24 says “this is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Is the gratitude that we all talk about more than just the feeling? The bible tells us to rejoice! The dictionary says that rejoice means both “to feel or show great delight” and “to cause joy.” So maybe, gratitude is really just a way to cause joy all around us.

When we participate in a turkey dinner, we celebrate all that is good. We rarely encounter the dinner as simply a form of sustenance. At St Mark’s, we share our gratitude with our community by the outreach that we do. We share our gratitude with our church sign, that communicates and shares information and a smile. And we share our gratitude with our church community every Sunday at 9. We invite you to join us.

Bluff Point Methodist

Sandi Perl has returned to the pulpit from her month's rest and vacation. Many thanks to Phil, Stacey, Peggy, Babs, and our musical and IT talent for bringing us our weekly services over the past six weeks. Welcome back, Pastor Sandi.

Pastor Sandi’s message this week was based on scripture from Hebrews, as we continue to study Paul. During the times of these writings, people were struggling. Paul introduced people to Jesus. There were strict laws at the time, and a lot of confusion and chaos. Paul was helping to give people a choice in their beliefs. Jesus came as a

messenger in prophets and angels.

Pastor Sandi asked us what kind of a messenger we individually are? Who do we get out messages from? Is it the internet or our 401K statement? We need to pray and get our messages from Jesus, and pick our other messengers carefully. Truth comes from Jesus as we gather as a community, where our heart is. Believing in Jesus is not a personal walk, as Pastor Sandi relates. We walk with Jesus as a community, and not alone.

Pastor Sandi is looking for someone to help with our youth ministry. Anna Detar had this position over the summer months, and helped nurture our children with lessons and projects. She now is deep into her studies and master's program, and needs to step down from this responsibility. Please contact Pastor Sandi if you can step into this roll.

For our holiday mission this year, we will be supporting Red Bird Mission. They have a need for pillows. We will see how many new pillows we can collect over the next few weeks, to help others with sleep and rest. Please bring your pillows to church so we may help others less fortunate. Red Bird Mission has been providing ministries in the Appalachian region for 100 years, since 1921!

Milo Center Methodist

Let the church bell ring. What a joyous sound. We celebrated Clergy Appreciation Month by honoring Pastor Kim Lyons and our talented organist Valerie Lerch. Our church family is blessed to have you both. Thank you for all you do for us.

Many prayers and celebrations of gratitude were shared and held silent within our hearts. Thoughts to the Dunning Family, all taking part in the Suicide Prevention Walk and others with health struggles.

Pastor Kim spent time this week in the Book of Job, chapter 23. Job finds himself laden with worries and is full of sorrow for himself. He discovers that even while looking east, west, north and south he does not see God but if he stays with in his tracks God will be along side him and will hide deep darkness from him. We send these same wishes to all that have troubles on their hearts that seem impossible to bear. All things are possible with God, keep looking in all directions. You are loved.

Branchport Methodist

The fall season in church is a time of reflection on the year coming to a close. It’s time to fill out forms for our church’s conference that tell the district what we have done as Christ’s disciples and how we can become better disciples in the next years.

We thank all the people who help in many ways to keep our church going – from lawn mowing, to snow plowing, cleaning inside the church, taking care of our sign, doing all the technological parts for our Sunday services, contributing financially and spiritually – all are necessary and greatly appreciated.

We have been blessed this year and have been able to do many needed maintenance projects as well as building a gazebo to enhance our church. We plan to use it for informal fellowship gatherings and Bible studies in the warmer months. We will use it for Branchport’s Truck or Treat as we hand out treats to all the children from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween night.

We continue to support the Living Well Mission by providing Grab and Go lunches each month. We also donate snacks to Penn Yan elementary school and fill our Blessings Box with needed items.

Our Sunday service is at 10:45 a.m. We hope to see you there.

First Presbyterian

October is the month of FPC’s Annual Stewardship Campaign. For 2022, the message centers on “Benefits of Stewardship.” In Pastor Paul’s monthly letter he writes not only of the benefits that our support and good works provide to others and to the larger community but also the intrinsic value we experience by “doing good.” If we share of ourselves, we are blessed with a sense of purpose and it brings out the best in each of us. Stewardship will become a lifestyle which helps us grow spiritually.

While there is obviously the need for financial pledges to sustain a church, these pledges are not the sole focus when discussing Stewardship. You can offer the gift of time to volunteer for church activities or committees. If your skills lie in such areas as building maintenance, financial management, education, communications, or computers, almost every religious institution needs those services. People, whose creativity extends to art, music, decorating, gardening and cooking are always sought after too. Stewardship encompasses a wide variety of “talent,” not just the monetary type described by Greeks and Romans in the Bible. 1 Peter 4:10 tells us, “As each has received a gift, employ it for one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace:”

Due to the ongoing concerns for gatherings, again this year, FPC did not hold the October kick-off Stewardship Sunday. A letter from the Stewardship Committee went out in early October to the congregation asking that pledge cards be returned by month’s end. The Nominating Committee also included a list of various committee openings, where our members can offer their talents to make a positive contribution in 2022. Consecration Sunday will also be handled differently this year. Instead of the traditional gathering after services on Oct. 31, to express FPC’s gratitude to members who have responded, an Andy’s BBQ take-out meal is being offered.

Penn Yan First Baptist

Thank you to everyone who has given to the World Mission Offering. We are now over our goal! We are blessed to have a giving church congregation. On Sunday, Oct. 31, we will remember our loved ones who have passed into the nearer presence of God. We are invited to share names of family and friends. Living a purposeful life has been the theme of the Spiritual Moments for October. Eleanor Roosevelt felt the purpose in life was to live it, to taste experiences to the utmost and to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experiences. A motto of Robert Kennedy was, "The purpose in life is to contribute in some way to make things better." Much like Ralph Waldo Emerson who felt that, "The purpose of life is to be honorable, compassionate and to make a difference in the spot you have been planted on and be useful."

Oseola McCarty (1908-1999) was a washer woman in Mississippi for 75 years. She had a hard beginning in life and worked hard all of her life striving to be the best washer woman ever. Saving her pennies in a savings account since the time she was 11 years old, she, when retiring, gave $150,000 to the University of Mississippi so that other needy students could have the education she was never able to have. This lady knows all about the purposeful life and God's work. "Hard work gives life meaning. Everyone needs to work at something to feel good about themselves. Every job should be done well and every day has its satisfactions. If you want to be proud of yourself you have got to do things you can be proud of." ~ Osceola McCarty. You are graciously invited to come worship with us Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Meet our church family and see if you might be a part of our church family.

Dresden Methodist

This past week at Dresden UMC, Pastor Rachel Patchen continued working through the book of Mark. The scripture passage was Mark 10:17-31. Jesus is approached by a wealthy man who wants to know how he can gain eternal life. The man has kept the Law his whole life, but Jesus challenges him. He tells the wealthy man to give up all he has to the poor and follow Jesus. To this, the man walks away, shocked and grieving. Jesus points out a fundamental issue with having too much stuff. It's an issue a lot of us face today, especially the extremely wealthy. It's a heart condition where the wealthiest in our world care more about things and money than people. Jesus then tells his disciples that it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than a wealthy person to enter the Kingdom of God. Too much stuff corrupts the heart and clouds the eyes from seeing the needs of others. As a society, we should be more concerned with needy people than with the newest car, video game console, apple watch, or designer bag. Let's always be sure we have our priorities straight and use our resources to build up our communities and those in need!

Announcements: Friday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m., Dresden UMC will be hosting a Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Painting. We invite you to stop by and have some fun! Keep an eye out for more information coming soon about Operation Christmas Child.