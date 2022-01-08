Start the New Year on a creative note

Arts Center of Yates County
Check out the upcoming workshops at the Arts Center of Yates County at https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/workshops

Sign up online or call 315-536-8226. Workshops make a great gift — ask us about gift certificates.

The Arts Center of Yates County is located at 127 Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

BEGINNING STAINED GLASS 

with Jeanette Kuehner, Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the  Arts Center -- Learn the basics of Tiffany-style foil glass assembly. We’ll do a simple suncatcher project using pre-cut glass. Practice glass cutting and explore tools used in creating stained glass pieces. $40 members, $48 not-yet-members, $7 materials fee.

PAINTING

with Grant Lounsbury, Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the  Arts Center/on-line -- Painters at every level and working in any medium can improve their technique, composition and perspective working with popular Canadian artist Grant Lounsbury. This is a Zoom class – participate from home or in person at the Arts Center with others in the class! $25 members, $30 not-yet-members.

BEGINNING WEAVING

with Craig Sandburg, Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Arts Center -- Explore the ancient art of tapestry weaving. Learn how to create simple designs in wood on a lap loom. Or design a more complex project to while away the winter hours! $40 members, $48 not-yet-members.

ZENTANGLES

with Toni Johnson, Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at the Arts Center -- Zentangle  is an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns, called “tangles.” Tangles are formed using a combination of dots, lines, curves, and orbs. When several tangles are used together, a non-representational, unplanned, intricate design can be formed. Zentangle art is a great way to be creative without feeling like you have to be able to draw well. Learn and practice new tangles in every class. $20 members, $24 not-yet-members.

ART FOR PRE-SCHOOLERS

Mommy & Me, with Claudia Milroy, third Thursdays 10-11 a.m. at the Arts Center, starting Jan. 20 – An hour-long art exploration for Mom (or care giver) and child to create and make a fun, colorful project together! Each week a different media is introduced and explored. Great for children 1-4 years of age. Dress to get messy and have fun! $10 members, $12 not-yet-members. Sign up on-line, stop by the Arts Center or call us at 315-536-8226