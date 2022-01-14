Lucky Hare new release -- Wild Hare Kriek

Staff Reports

SENECA LAKE -- Lucky Hare Brewing is introducing a new series of brews called Wild Hare, with the first variety – Wild Hare Kriek – officially available today, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Using a foeder (pronounced “food-er”), the regional craft brewer is fermenting and aging beer to create this series of tart and complex beers that highlight fruit grown in New York State. Wild Hare Kriek is made with locally picked tart cherries from Wickham's Tango Oaks Farm. After hand picking, the cherries went through a three-month process of carbonic maceration to add a complex and fruity cherry flavor to the tart and funky base beer.

“We are pleased with the results,” said Ian Conboy, co-owner of Lucky Hare Brewing Company. “Wild Hare Kriek is an effervescent wild ale that is intensely fruity and balanced, with the complimenting underlying acidity of the beer. It is a limited run. The best way to get your hands on a bottle or two is to come out to our Hector or Ithaca taprooms next week. We are encouraging people to reserve online at http://luckyharebrewing.com/online-store and schedule a pickup!”

Next in the series is a Flanders Red that has been aging in wine barrels for over a year on the same tart cherries from Wickham's Tango Oaks farm in Hector.