Celebrate with your Valentine on Seneca Lake
Are you and your sweetie looking for a Valentine’s Day adventure? Maybe a romantic get-away (or stay-cation) mixed with a touch of nature? Consider these two options offered in the Finger Lakes.
The Inn at Glenora
GLENORA — The Inn will be offering a Valentine's Day package the weekend of Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13. Rates vary by room type, but the package includes an overnight stay for two, a $50 Veraisons Restaurant gift card, a bottle of Glenora sparkling wine, and a box of chocolates from Keuka Candy Emporium in Penn Yan. (Vintners Guestroom: $249, Vintners Deluxe Guestroom: $249, Vintners Select Guestroom: $349)
Additionally, guests can choose from some add-ons to spice things up!
- Dozen Roses: $90
- Large Mixed Arrangement: $80
- Dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries: $25
Book with a phone call (800-243-5513) or directly online ay www.glenora.com/Inn/Accommodations.
Magnolia Romance Package
HECTOR — Love is in the air in the Finger Lakes this February. Sweep that special someone off his or her feet with a quiet romantic weekend at Magnolia Place B&B in the beautiful Finger Lakes Wine Region. We’ll take care of the details — you take care of the rest.
- One of Magnolia Place's well-appointed rooms or suites for two nights
- Box of truffles
- Seasonal bouquet of flowers
- Full breakfast for two each morning
- Packages start at $400 + applicable taxes
Book with a phone call (607-546-5338) or directly online at www.magnoliawelcome.com.
Magnolia Place
5240 Route 414, Hector NY 14841