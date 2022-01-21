Celebrate with your Valentine on Seneca Lake

Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce

Are you and your sweetie looking for a Valentine’s Day adventure? Maybe a romantic get-away (or stay-cation) mixed with a touch of nature? Consider these two options offered in the Finger Lakes.

The Inn at Glenora

GLENORA — The Inn will be offering a Valentine's Day package the weekend of Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13. Rates vary by room type, but the package includes an overnight stay for two, a $50 Veraisons Restaurant gift card, a bottle of Glenora sparkling wine, and a box of chocolates from Keuka Candy Emporium in Penn Yan. (Vintners Guestroom: $249, Vintners Deluxe Guestroom: $249, Vintners Select Guestroom: $349)

Additionally, guests can choose from some add-ons to spice things up!

Dozen Roses: $90

Large Mixed Arrangement: $80

Dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries: $25

Book with a phone call (800-243-5513) or directly online ay www.glenora.com/Inn/Accommodations.

Magnolia Romance Package

HECTOR — Love is in the air in the Finger Lakes this February. Sweep that special someone off his or her feet with a quiet romantic weekend at Magnolia Place B&B in the beautiful Finger Lakes Wine Region. We’ll take care of the details — you take care of the rest.

One of Magnolia Place's well-appointed rooms or suites for two nights

Box of truffles

Seasonal bouquet of flowers

Full breakfast for two each morning

Packages start at $400 + applicable taxes

Book with a phone call (607-546-5338) or directly online at www.magnoliawelcome.com.

Magnolia Place

5240 Route 414, Hector NY 14841