Chocolate & Wine Weekend returns to the Seneca Lake Wine Trail

Mouthwatering, chocolate-themed dishes paired with fabulous Seneca Lake wine makes for a great weekend escape Feb. 4-6

SENECA LAKE – The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is bringing back one of its most popular wine and food pairing events in 2022: Chocolate & Wine Weekend.

Chocolate & Wine Weekend takes place Feb. 4-6. This self-guided tour will take ticketholders to 16 participating wineries along Seneca Lake. Each will feature a wine of their choice paired with a delicious dish that has chocolate as a key ingredient.

Just a few of the sample recipes include:

Chocolate espresso meringues at Chateau LaFayette Reneau Winery

Chocolate brownies with red ganache at Wagner Vineyards

Chocolate glazed dried cherry soft pretzels at Fox Run Vineyards

These mouthwatering dishes will be served with carefully selected wines, to showcase both the wine and the food. This is a great opportunity to learn about the art of pairing wine and food. The knowledgeable servers who staff member tasting rooms are eager to share their knowledge and to make wine approachable and fun!

Tickets are $60 (plus tax and fees) per person for tickets that include wine tasting. We encourage the use of designated drivers and offer tickets just for them at $20 each (plus tax and fees). All tickets are on sale now on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail website: www.senecalakewine.com. Questions? Call the Seneca Lake Wine Trail Office at 607-535-8080.

