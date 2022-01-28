Arts Center of Yates County

PENN YAN — Banish "the winter blues" by getting your creative juices flowing to warm up your imagination in the February Workshops at the Arts Center of Yates County at 127 Main St. in Penn Yan.

Register online for the classes below at https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/workshops, email artscenteryates@gmail.com, or call 315-536-8226.

PAINTING WITH GRANT LOUNSBURY

Tuesday, Feb. 8, noon to 3 p.m.

Painters at every level and working in any medium can improve their technique, composition and perspective working with popular Canadian artist Grant Lounsbury. This is a Zoom class – participate from home or in person at the Arts Center with others in the class! Cost is $30 for ACYC members, $36 not-yet-members.

BEGINNING STAINED GLASS

Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jeanette Kuehner

Learn the basics of Tiffany-style foil glass assembly. We’ll do a simple suncatcher project using pre-cut glass. Practice simple glass cutting and explore tools used in creating stained glass pieces. $40 for ACYC members, $48 not-yet-members, $7 materials fee.

MOMMY & ME

Thursday, Feb. 17, 10-11 a.m., Claudia Milroy

An hour long art exploration for Mom (or caregiver) and child to create and make a fun, colorful project together! Each week a different media is introduced and explored. Great for children 1-4 years of age. Dress to get messy and have fun! $10 for ACYC members, $12 not-yet-members.

ZENTANGLES

Thursday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m., Toni Johnson

Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns, called “tangles.” Tangles are formed using a combination of dots, lines, curves and obs. When several tangles are used together, a non-representational, unplanned, intricate design can be formed. Zentangle art is a great way to be creative without feeling like you have to be able to draw well. Learn and practice new tangles in every class. $20 for ACYC members, $24 not-yet-members.

FOLK ART CARVING

Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Craig Sandberg

From figurines to napkin holders to plates and spoons, explore wood carving with Craig. Projects range from simple to more complex for those with more experience. A great class for carvers of all ages and levels of expertise. $40 for ACYC members, $48 not-yet-members.

THE ART OF HEALTH

Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Diane Stratton-Smith

Studies show that art has a positive effect on both physical and mental health. Explore the healthful impact of art while creating a project unique to you. Come see where your creativity can take you! $40 for ACYC members, $48 not-yet-members.