CHURCH BRIEFS

Special to The Chronicle-Express

Milo Center Methodist

February equals love in the minds of many thanks to Valentine's Day. Pastor Kim's message this week was a reminder to us that love is present each and every day and comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes. 1 Corinthians shares the verses of "Love is patient, love is kind... love never fails..." that is well known. When you put life to this verse we must remember that love never ends, it is the greatest gift we can give another. It is the greatest gift Jesus gives us. Don't miss the impact of what it means to BE loved and TO love. Have you ever told your children that you loved them before you knew them? Jesus told us just the same through His words to Jeremiah. We are all children of Jesus Christ.

Birthday wishes to Robin Travis and Jennifer Bellis.

February's mission collection will be soup to support the Living Well. Our goal is 250 cans. We can do it with your help.

All are welcome to service and Sunday School at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Branchport Methodist

Our message from last Sunday was one of Love – God’s love for us and our love for Him and for each other.

One way we show our love for our community is through our Blessings Cupboard. We are offering up hats, gloves, scarves and socks for the cold winter days. There are no canned goods in the cupboard at this time due to the cold, cold weather, but there is information there on how to reach the Living Well and our pastor, Kim Lyons, if there is a need for food. Please don’t hesitate to call!

We are also helping to support the mission of the Living Well by collecting soap products for our annual “Soaper” Bowl. We encourage you to donate any type of soap product – shampoo, bar soap, laundry detergent, dish detergent, etc. We will collect them through the month of February, bless them and take them to the Well. If you wish, you can always take them directly to the Living Well.

On Feb. 7, we will again be providing lunches for the Well’s weekly Grab and Go lunch program. We also continue to collect snacks for the elementary school snack program and money for the Humane Society.

Our Sunday service is in person and via Zoom at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to join us!

Bluff Point Methodist

We're back! BPUMC is planning to have both Zoom and in-person 9 a.m. Sunday church services beginning in February. The service is also recorded and on the church website for those who can’t make the 9 a.m. time! There is also other valuable information on our website for those who want to know more about our church.

Remember to contribute to Habitat for Humanity — they won’t be having the annual submarine sandwich fundraiser this year on Super Bowl Sunday, normally put on by the Penn Yan First Baptist Church due to Covid. The address to mail contributions is PO Box 391, Penn Yan, NY 14527. The Living Well is also collecting soup this month in honor of Souperbowl Sunday which can be dropped off there during their business hours.

Don’t forget your church contributions! With less people physically attending church we haven’t been there as often to put contributions in the offering plate. These can be mailed to the church at your convenience, or brought to church when you next get there.

An evening Lenten Bible Study titled Witness of the Cross will be starting soon. You can examine the content of our future Bible Studies by going to the website and looking for the preview of them.

Our scripture lesson this past week was from John 4: 1-42. Pastor Sandi concentrated on the beginning of this long passage, looking at the passage of Jesus from Judea to Galilee. Most people went around the long way, because of violence and tensions in the area. Jesus went through Samaria to the well, through this region of danger and strife because he had to go where people needed him to make disciples.

The woman at the well was there at noon. Life had been hard for her. Jesus saw the potential in her life. Jesus did not judge her. She had been told the good news, and came to see Jesus.

Pastor Sandi reflected that it is often easy for people to take the easy road in life. It might seem easy to drive through deep snow, and not take the time to shovel out the driveway, but the danger exists in getting stuck. So it is with Jesus. We need to consider taking the harder path in life’s situations, which often shows the love of Christ we give back to others.

St. Mark's Episcopal

In 2005, two Episcopal bishops, in a casual conversation, started a program that changed thousands of lives for the better. Bishop Catherine Roskam, of the Diocese of New York, and Bishop Mdimi Mhogolo, of the Diocese of Central Tanzania, discovered that they both had 200 parishes within their diocese, one in a wealthy part of the world, and one in a poverty-stricken area. The plan was to connect them, and in doing so, provide support for the children. You see, many of the children in the Tanzania diocese were HIV/Aids orphans, being raised by extended family members or grandparents. Bishop Mhogolo knew that if he could in some way get those children through five years of education, that their lives would be so much better.

So the Carpenter’s Kids program began. New York parishes “supported” 50 children in a Tanzanian parish for a five-year commitment, so that even the youngest children could get through primary education. The support purchased a uniform, lunch, and school supplies, as well as bars of soap. The original commitment was $50 per year per child. As the years went by, the cost increased to $100. Think of it: support a child for a year of education, for less than the cost of a cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee a day for that same period of time.

But even better was the ability to visit! Groups of twenty or thirty parishioners from all over the diocese, and extending to others like Rochester, flew the nearly 20 hours to Dar Es Salaam, and then traveled by bus to Dodoma, the center of the diocese. From there, they visited a parish a day, bringing books and gifts and distributing the annual bounty to the children there. More than what was offered, was what was received.

We all know what happiness looks like, but many struggle with the face of faith. Faith was embodied in the smiles of those who received the visitors, and the offerings that were given, from live chickens, to a prized guitar made from what we might throw away. Faith was given in the shy reach of a child’s hand to a stranger from the United States, who brought such love and concern. All who visited left far richer for having shared with those, who by our standards, had nothing.

We work every day at St. Mark’s to ensure that every life, and every face who comes through our doors or even passes across our path, is valued and respected for what they have to offer, not what they have. We hope you will join us.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 179 Main St., Penn Yan will be hosting a take-out Irish dinner on Thursday, March 17. Pick-up will be 4-6 p.m. at the church. Our menu includes corned beef, cabbage, roll, and a cupcake for dessert! Tickets are $12 and are available from St. Mark’s office (315-536-3955), at Pinckney’s Hardware, or from any St. Mark’s member. Tickets must be ordered before March 7. Our caterers are the Winners' Circle Deli. Please support our church and local business while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!

Penn Yan First Baptist

This past Sunday we celebrated Scout Sunday with Troops 44 and 444. Several of the young Scouts took part in our worship service leading us in the Pledge to the American and Christian flags. The Scouts also recited the Scout Pledge, Motto, and Law as well as took the lead in the reading of the Scripture, Spiritual Moment, and the Call to Worship. At First Baptist Church we have been blessed to have a relationship with Scouts for many, many years. Did you know that there are several countries that ban Scouting? They are Laos, North Korea, Cuba, Andorra, and the Vatican City; while in 216 different countries, Scouting flourishes. In Myanmar, Scouting started just a few years ago in 2016. Today there are 25,000 registered Scouts.

The Annual Meeting of First Baptist Church will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 with a snow date of Feb. 20. We are pleased to have you join us on Sundays at 10 a.m. for worship services. Currently, we meet in our Great Room as the Sanctuary is getting a face lift of new paint. See you on Sunday!

Dresden Methodist

This past week at Dresden United Methodist Church, the congregation gathered together for a potluck breakfast and hymn sing-a-long. During that time, they came together in fellowship as they shared a meal and worshiped joyfully! Pastor Rachel shared a short sermon with the group focused on 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 - a famously known wedding passage. Most commonly heard at weddings, this scripture, known as the love scripture, was initially written to a church divided. In today's world, the words in that passage carry as much meat as they did for the early church. We live in a world, country, community, and church divided. Paul's recommendation for how to heal the divide? Love. Paul did not point fingers, although he could have. Instead, he instructed the early church on how to love as Jesus did. These instructions are more important today than ever before. Those who claim Jesus as their savior need to get serious about this idea of loving others — it's not just important, it's what we're saved for!

Announcements: Dresden UMC is now offering Children's Church during Sunday Service. This is an excellent opportunity for our kids to grow together in discipleship and enjoy each other's company in fellowship! We hope to see your kids soon!

Are you in need of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, crutches, canes, etc.? Call Dresden UMC and ask for the First Aid Closet. We have equipment available to borrow for free.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., Dresden UMC Trustees will be meeting at the church. Join us for Worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. we'll save you a seat!

First Presbyterian

Pastor Paul’s sermon last week centered on the virtue of love and why it may be the most important quality we can possess as human beings. As an example, in the story he referenced, it shows how love can allow you to experience another person’s heart and soul. His sermon related that over time love often becomes instinctive. However, love is also a choice and sometimes it isn’t easy to love people unconditionally, as God hopes we will. In one of the most often quoted passages of the New Testament, 1 Corinthians 13, Apostle Paul explains what love should be in the eyes of God. “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” The passage ends with the words, “So faith, hope, love abide and the greatest of these is love.”

It may be surprising to learn that in ancient times there were six Greek words to describe types of love, one word just wasn’t enough! Four were used in the Bible; Phileo - a platonic love or close friendship (hence Philadelphia-The City of Brotherly Love); Storge - deep affection for a family member or spouse; Eros - passionate or romantic love; Agape - sacrificial love of a moral and spiritual nature with no expectation of reciprocity. When Jesus spoke of certain commandments in his teaching, “to love God and to love thy neighbor,” he chose to use the word agape. Jesus wants us to initiate love as an act of will and without condition. Learning to build our character and develop our virtues helps determine our destiny. Loving hearts open us up to the possibility of greater joy, love and fulfillment. It’s a win-win.

This may be the second Valentine’s Day that feels more low-key or gets ignored all together, thanks to Covid. Let’s remember, until the mid-1700’s Valentine’s Day was a day to enjoy a Pagan feast before the work of planting fields and vineyards began or to honor a Christian martyr who’d been elevated as a Saint. It was not associated with romance or greeting cards. So perhaps we can show some love using one of the other three Greek definitions this year. Handwrite a love note and leave it in a special place. Pay a loved one a compliment. Give the regular caregiver a break and take care of the dishes, the kids, the pets, or the garbage! Call a loved one or friend who is far away. Perform an act of kindness for a neighbor, a shut-in or even a stranger. Love takes many forms, and sometimes the smallest gesture from the heart is far more meaningful than the grand or expensive ones. Have a happy Valentine’s Day.