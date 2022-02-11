'Flights & Bites' pairs food with wine and education in seated tastings

Seneca Lake Wine Trail

Seneca Lake Wine Trail introduces a Smaller “High Touch” Event

SENECA LAKE – The Seneca Lake Wine Trail recently announced a new event called Flights and Bites, which takes place on Saturday, March 12. This wine and food pairing event is all about the experience of pairing wine and food.

Attendees will select from a pre-built itinerary of five wineries. At each stop attendees will be welcomed to a seated, reserved tasting area. From there, they’ll join a small group of fellow wine enthusiasts to enjoy three wine and food pairings, featuring tapas-style dishes thoughtfully paired with only the best wines produced by our participating wineries.

Beyond the delicious food and wine, attendees will gain the insight of a knowledgeable and friendly wine server, who will guide you through the tasting. "Smaller events like Flights and Bites give us a chance to spend time with our guests and talk about what makes a particular wine pair well with a certain kind of dish," said Bruce Murray, co-owner of Boundary Breaks. "Food and wine are supposed to go together."

This experience is designed to be interactive. Our friendly winery owners and team members are here to help event goers learn more about the wines being produced around Seneca Lake, and what makes our wines so special. Tickets are sale now and seating is extremely limited! To purchase tickets and to learn more about the event (and its participating wineries) – visit www.senecalakewine.com or call the Trail Office during regular business hours: 877-536-2717.

Founded in 1986, the Seneca Lake Winery Association, known publicly as the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to promoting its member wineries; to developing a spirit of cooperation between members of the association; to developing an outstanding wine producing and tourism area; to stimulating interest in wine in general and the wines of Seneca Lake, specifically; and to gaining recognition of the Seneca Lake Winery Association as an independent leader in the grape growing, wine, and tourism initiatives.