Drum Fit at The Homestead

Finger Lakes Health

PENN YAN — Homestead residents enjoyed a fun time experiencing “Drum Fit” — a unique program designed for seniors that uses movement through drumming to benefit both the mind and body. Using drumsticks and a yoga ball, residents follow along with a video and staff instruction, in either a standing or sitting position, and drum along with great generational music.

Drum Fit has many benefits such as improved memory, cognitive function, enhanced mood, reduced stress and anxiety, a greater appreciation for fitness and health, and not to mention it’s super fun!

The Homestead’s goal is to incorporate Drum fit into their regularly scheduled activity programming at the Homestead.