American Legion Auxiliary

PENN YAN — The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Penn Yan, will be held at the pavilion at 2001 Himrod Road on Saturday, April 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The hunt will take place on the American Legion grounds, so please dress appropriately for the weather.

The Easter Bunny will make a visit and there will be crafts and a take-home snack. Relatives of Veterans along with the public and invited.