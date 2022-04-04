Seneca Lake Wine Trail

SENECA LAKE – What goes better together than cheese and wine? Join us April 8-10 during Spring Wine and Cheese Weekend on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail to see just what we mean.

Co-hosted by our friends at Cabot Creamery Co-Operative, Spring Wine and Cheese Weekend is the perfect way to kick off the spring season. Enjoy a self-guided tour around beautiful Seneca Lake while sampling wine and food pairings at 19 participating Seneca Lake Wine Trail wineries.

As the name suggests, all of the food pairings will have cheese as the theme. A few of the recipes the wineries will prepare include:

Sausage and Sweet Corn Strata at Fox Run Vineyards

at Fox Run Vineyards Cheesy Broccoli Soup at Seneca Shore Wine Cellars

at Seneca Shore Wine Cellars Cheese Danish at Tabora Winery

at Tabora Winery Blackberry Goat Cheese Crostini at Castel Grisch Winery

at Castel Grisch Winery Gingersnap Crust Lemon Cheesecake at Leidenfrost Vineyards.

These tantalizing pairings promise to deliver a fun and delicious weekend on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail! For a complete list of participating wineries and their recipes, visit our website at https://senecalakewine.com/event/spring-wine-and-cheese-weekend/.

Spring Wine and Cheese takes place Friday, April 8 from noon - 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Tickets are $60 (plus tax and processing fees) per person including wine tasting. We encourage the use of designated drivers and offer tickets just for them at $20 (plus taxes and processing fees) each. All tickets are on sale now on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail website: www.senecalakewine.com. Questions? Call the Seneca Lake Wine Trail Office at 607-535-4300.