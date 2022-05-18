Yates County students' art celebrated

Arts Center of Yates County

Art created by middle and high school students in Penn Yan, Dundee and Marcus Whitman school districts is being praised for its creativity, thoughtfulness and talent.

The Arts Center of Yates County’s annual student show will be on exhibit through Saturday, May 21. The show featured two- and three-dimensional work and photography created by students. This year’s work includes ceramic, soap and wire sculptures; paintings in pastel, watercolor and acrylic as well as encaustic wax; and photography that ranges from traditional composition to digitally manipulated and “message” work. Several pieces combine technology and art.

Dundee art teacher Maura Willock says “In many cases, we started out with a particular outcome in mind but the work seemed to take us in new directions – and we just went with it.”

The student exhibit is judged each year by a professional artist and, thanks to the support of the districts, student winners receive cash prizes. This year’s judge was retired Honeoye art teacher Tim Williams of Naples.

Tim will be supervising the Arts Center’s seasonal lakeside pottery studio this summer as well as offering classes and tutoring in ceramics, sculpting and painting. He was extremely impressed with the work on exhibit and made some difficult choices in his judging. “So much of this work is worthy of praise,” says Williams. “it’s a challenge just to pick a few.”

Top honors in the show went to Marcus Whitman junior Devin Sampson for her painting “Strength, Desire & Love.” First-place winners include: Grace Roberts, Brigham Hansen and McKennah Benson from Penn Yan Academy; Jasmine Dixon, Kevin Roussell and Maddie Herrick from Dundee; and Dallas Reimer, Madeline Mekeel and Casey Brown from Marcus Whitman.

Other honors went to:



Penn Yan Middle School and Academy

Drawing and painting: First place, Grace Roberts; second, Cannon Koen; third, Lenitza Ochoa; honorable mention: Cynthia Kriegar.

Photography: First place, Brigham Hansen; second, Melody Anderson; third, Abby Bodine; honorable mention, Kylee Farnham.

3 Dimensional: first place, McKennah Benson; second, Aubriana Greene; third, Jack Grabski; honorable mention, Meghan D’Archangelo.

Dundee Middle School and High School:

Drawing and painting: first place, Jasmine Dixon; second, Max Ager, Rori Post and Brooklyn Stock; third, Makaylee Perry; honorable mention, Bre Lux.

Photography: first place, Kevin Roussell; second, Abby Scott; third, Maddox Landcastle; honorable mention, Kevin Roussell.

3 Dimensional: first place, Maddie Herrick; second, Riley Miller; third, Art Club; honorable mention,: Max Ager.

Marcus Whitman Middle School and High School:

Drawing and painting: first place, Dallas Reimer; second, Maddie Perot; third, Abigail Aaron; honorable mention, Sophia Loguericio 6 Eye See Yah.

Photography: first place, Madeline Mekeel; second, Lorelei Phillips; third, Devyn Bond, Zoe Trickey and Owen Hoy; honorable mention, Kaleb House.

3 Dimensional: first place, Casey Brown; second, Max Silver; third, Ella Yerkes; honorable mention, Amelia Merz.

If you go

What: Student Art Exhibit

Where: Arts Center of Yates County 127 Main St., Penn Yan

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 21

Details: 315-536-8226.

Admission: Free.