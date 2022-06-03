Community Vacation Bible School starts June 27

Staff reports

PENN YAN — First Baptist Church of Penn Yan, together with St. Michael's Catholic Church and Penn Yan United Methodist Church, will host a Community Vacation Bible School the week of June 27 thru July 1, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church of Penn Yan, 224 Main St.

Parents can register their children online at www.firstbaptistchurchpy.com and follow the link to "Monumental."

The VBS can accommodate up to 40 elementary-age children of kindergarten through 5th grade age, and 10 pre-school children (4-5 years old). Registration is required.