Free workshop set on long-term care planning

Cornell Cooperative Extension

It is an aging society, so there are some important facts everyone should know to begin planning for long-term care for your loved ones. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County is offering a free workshop, "Long Term Care Planning," to help sort through the options from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Fred & Harriet Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport.

The workshop will be led by Patrick J. Roth, Elder Law Attorney, CPA from Corning. He will explain what Medicare covers, veteran options, Medicaid eligibility for a nursing home, long-term care insurances, and planning options for you and your family. The session will include:

● Discover the four parts of Medicare and what is covered by each part.

● Learn about financial benefits that you may be eligible for if you (or your spouse) are a veteran.

● Discover the Medicaid eligibility rules surrounding long-term care.

● Learn how to plan for your future long-term care costs.

Register your free space in this class by calling 607-664-2300. For more information, visit www.PutKnowledgeToWork.org.