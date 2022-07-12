CHURCH BRIEFS

The Chronicle Express

Bluff Point Methodist

Every year our undergraduate college kids receive scholarships from the Lee Wiedrich memorial fund,established in 2005. This fund helps the kids with their books and items needed in college. We are proud of their accomplishments! This year Hayley Andersen and Noah Detar received scholarships. Hayley is in her second year at Finger Lakes Community College, and Noah will be a senior in Musical Theatre at Nazareth College! Noah was not in church for the presentation as he is doing summer theatre in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Our scripture lesson was from 2 Kings 5: 1-14, about the healing of Naaman from leprosy, a mighty warrior with a disease. Naaman was told by a messenger to wash in the Jordan seven times, and he would be cured. Pastor Sandi spoke of marginal people on the edge. Marginal people make us uncomfortable, but we might find God there.

July events for our calendar include- choir practice Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Bible study Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., and worship service Sundays at 9 a.m. July 11-13 is Learning the Bible for kids (at church), July 15 is banana splits/ice cream social, and July 16 is family worship at church from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Penn Yan First Baptist

Through our donated loose coin we have collected $56 for the work of Milly's Pantry and the Backpack Program. Our worship services will be held outside in the Yates County Courtyard lawn on Sundays at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join us. Bring your own lawn chair. We want to thank all of the children who attended Summer Happenings in late June. Our mission project was to support the Living Well by donating to their needs 'n things list. We were able to deliver bags of supplies thanks to our attending children and their parents who helped them shop.

Milo Center Methodist

Have you ever considered what your garden would look like if you reaped what you sow? This question comes from a new Carrie Underwood song called "Garden." If you haven't heard it, look it up. Obviously, the question is referring to a metaphorical garden and the seeds that we sow are our words and actions. So many times, conversations are being had about others or of situations that we know only the fringes of that are then repeated and shouldn't be. This song comes to mind. Imagine what your "garden" aka life, would be if you sowed kindness and did not spread gossip or rumors that often only can cause harm. Do unto others as you want done to you. Another verse from the song- "Would your garden be warm like Eden or more like a desert? Would the fruit be sweet or withered and dry?" Food for thought!

Pastor Kim reminded us to hold gratitude close to our hearts as we celebrate the birth of our nation. Be thankful for the foundation of our lives from Gods creations, the sacrifices of the brave men and women of our military, for all that provide goods, industry and innovation to us.

July birthday celebrations begin with Frank Francisco, Heather Andersen, Jessica Fish, Mike Lilyea, Beverly Hunt, Elizabeth Lilyea. Best Wishes for an amazing new year. Happy Anniversary to Duane and Trish Bauman, Jim and Jill Henderson, Phil and Pat Strong. Prayers continue for Jennifer Bellis, Char Williams, silent prayers lifted.

Worship is at 9 a.m. Sunday, all are welcome. Sunday School will resume in September. Look for the fun details about Vacation Bible School soon.

Dresden Methodist

A letter from Pastor Rachel Patchen:

I want to take the time to talk about transition. Our denomination is experiencing change and transition. Our district is undergoing change and transition. Just as Dresden UMC thought it was on the other side of transition, another comes on its heels.

Hopefully, you have all heard that I have been appointed to a new charge. The district which our church belongs to in the UMC has been undergoing leadership changes. As our district was forced into transition, they found it necessary to move leaders around to cover the gaps. We found out in late May, as a result of these shifts, that Upper New York Bishop Mark Webb intended to appoint me to South Perinton UMC and Macedon Center UMC. Effective July 1st, 2022 I will be appointed to these two churches. This change was unexpected. I had many conversations with leadership and laity at Dresden UMC about my long-term plans with the church. It was not on my radar that I would be moved so soon. We make plans, and God laughs.

And so here we are. 11 months after saying "hello," we are saying tearful "goodbyes." Dresden UMC is a beautiful community full of love and Christ. I have learned much in my short time here, and I have been loved much in my short time here. I will take my experiences and memories with me as I go, and I know I will be a better pastor for my time spent in Dresden. My new churches will have you all to thank for that. But, now we must turn our eyes to the future. I am confident that whoever God sends to Dresden UMC will see what a wonderful place this is. It certainly didn’t take me long to see it!

And so the question becomes - how do we move forward? With hope! We move forward with the hope and assurance that God is in control, that he has a plan for each of us and the church. We move forward knowing that, ultimately, God wins and we get to be a part of it! As Dresden heads into this time of transition, my prayer is that you would lean into God and have assurance and hope that God knows what he is doing and that someday we can all look back and see the bigger picture - the one where we help to build and strengthen the Kingdom of God. And so, we look to the future with hope and expectation.

As your new pastor comes I pray that you will embrace him or her the same way you have embraced me and my family. I pray that you will come alongside them and share your dreams, your hopes, and your ministries. I pray that you will make them feel loved and welcomed. Perhaps most importantly, I hope that as we continue this transition, you will regularly be in prayer for Dresden UMC, for your new pastor, and for myself and my family.

With Love and Blessings,

Pastor Rachel Patchen

A letter from Pastor Jeannine Biehls:

Greetings in Christ! It is with great appreciation to the Lord and His leading in my life that I now begin my journey here at Dresden United Methodist Church serving as your Pastor on my first Sunday, July 3. Our services each week will begin at 11 am. I wanted to be sure to take this opportunity to send you a brief note of thanks, as well as for accepting us here as part of your church family, and rest assured, my husband and I are looking forward to joyous and fruitful ministry in the years to come.

I’d like to share a little about me. I have been a member of the United Methodist church for 25 years. Iam currently a Licensed Local Pastor. I am married with two grown daughters and one son-in-law. Let’sadd also that we have one chocolate lab and two cats. My husband and I had been youth leaders for three decades and we are very active in the United Methodist community. This is my second appointment, and I am very excited and blessed to be here in Dresden. I believe that when we let God’s love work through us, we can then share that love with others. The waywe share God’s love with others may be the only time they see the love of Christ. Uniting with the mission of Christ, we will learn to form a relationship that will enable us to be open to where God wants to lead us. I am excited to see God’s work at Dresden.

Blessings,Pastor Jeannine

St. Mark's Episcopal

For many year-round Finger Lakes residents and visitors alike, a visit to the serene surroundings and peaceful interior of Garrett Memorial Chapel is a summer MUST.

The Chapel was built in 1930-1931 by Paul and Evelyn Garrett in memory of their son, Paul, who died of tuberculosis in 1929 at the age of 26. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Chapel is not only recognized for its lovely location and for its architecture but also for its beautiful stained glass windows, the last windows created by artist Frederick Wilson.

Garrett is consecrated as an Episcopal Chapel in the Diocese of Rochester. There are services every Sunday at 9 a.m. from early July to early September. The services are led by clergy from several denominations, the final service on September 4th being celebrated by The Rt. Rev. Stephen Lane, Bishop Provisional of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester.

As one of our St. Mark's parishioners wrote, "Apart from the 'services', what makes Garrett Chapel such a special place? Is it the architecture, or the attention to details shown in the bronze doors and hand hewn hardware? Or is it the lights made and imported from France or the Frederick Wilson Stained Glass? Or maybe, is it the flying buttresses, or the stacked stone walls or the garden paths that invite you both to reflect inward and at the same time, enjoy the beauty that is seen in every step on the property.

Or maybe it is all of those things. Maybe, just maybe, is it the combination of the faith that built the Little Chapel on the Mount, combined with the faith of all those – regardless of denomination – who visit. It is knowing that this simple chapel is indeed a place that invites you to welcome God into your life, just as a sermon does. Fulfilling the wishes of Paul and Evelyn Garrett, who wanted this chapel, a tribute to their son Charles, to become a place where those who leave feel strengthened and refreshed. Truly, a Sermon set in stone."

If you are unable to attend a Sunday service you are welcome to view the grounds on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 1-4 p.m., until the end of September.

Anyone who would like information about scheduling a wedding in the Chapel is welcome to call St. Mark’s Church in Penn Yan at 315-536-9355.

Much more information can be found online at http://www.garrettchapel.org, including how to support the Garrett Chapel with their renovation and restoration projects.