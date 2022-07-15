CHURCH BRIEFS

The Chronicle Express

Branchport Methodist

It has been a beautiful summer so far! The weather has been great, even though we desperately need some rain, and people have been able to gather to enjoy life again. We are especially grateful that we were able to hold our Red, White and Blue 5K on the 4th of July in the bustling town of Branchport. And it certainly was a bustling town all day! We welcomed about 150 runners and walkers, including 21 children in the 1 mile run, from all over the country at 8:00 in the morning to race down Guyanoga Road and back to the church. Then even more people came to participate and watch the parade in the afternoon and the fireworks at night. And there was our church, right in the center of things!

Coming up on Thursday, July 21, we will again have an outdoor ice cream social at the gazebo at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to join us for this free chance to devour delicious ice cream and to fellowship with us. If it rains, we may have to cancel, but the information will be on our Facebook page.

Our message last Sunday was about plumb lines and Pastor Kim urged us to mark a straight, smooth path for our feet so that those who follow us will not fall and hurt themselves but become strong.

We continue to pray for the health and safety of all, for strength for the weary and for peace for the world.

Bluff Point Methodist

Summer Glory! If you have kiddos, you won’t want to miss some of the summer activities happening at our church. Contact Pastor Sandi, Peggy Beckwith, or Babs Steinert for more details.

Babs Steinert led the sermon this past Sunday with a look at the passage from Amos 7: 7-17. This is somewhat of a dark passage, but life is both good and bad. God’s plan was Eden. He cleaned the land and chose a group of people to bring his plan to perfection. Somehow people messed it up. Look at what we are seeing today. At the time written of in the old Testament of the Bible, Israel had been divided for 150 years. Babs showed us how Israel’s covenant went downhill. Jeroboam was king at this time, the worst of the worst. The Israelites were worshipping false idols. There were many indulgences of both sex and war. There was little hope for justice or righteousness. In all that horror, the end was with hope. People were restored. History does, however, repeat itself, but God has given us the answer with love, patience, grace and faithfulness. We need to accept what Jesus has taught us. Babs relayed to us in her message that we don’t always know the Glory that God has for us!

Please join us for church at 9 a.m. Sundays. We have recently been joined by some new families and welcome them to our congregation! We also have a lively fellowship available after church, with members providing coffee, tea, juice and tasty treats.

Milo Center Methodist

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Linda Potts. "Live like Linda" is a great mindset to begin your days with. She faced an enormous battle over the years but most days through her smile you would never have known. Blessings shared to the family of Glenn Andersen Jr. as they grieve his passing. Happy Anniversary to Jim and Jill Henderson and to Phil and Pat Strong. Birthday wishes to Marilyn Strong, Lilia Fish, Garrett Lilyea, Ester Rector, Logan Brennan, and Jared Neilson-Henderson. Happy happy 90th birthday to Mildred Koek! You are a blessing to all who know you.

This week, as we read the story of the Good Samaritan, it took on a new meaning for many of us. We have heard this story before but have we really listened. God asks us to remember our neighbors and spread His mercy and kindness on whomever is in need regardless of their similarity to us. Our neighbors, whether in close proximity to us or around the world, also have an uncertain future and may need the hand of a Good Samaritan to help them through their journey. Will that hand be yours? Pastor Kim reminded us if we follow the compass, the plumbline, that God has set before us we will be able to handle the unseen obstacles that will ultimately come. God sets a plumbline on His people knowing we are most definitely not straight, but He continues to walk with us. With His guidance our crooked ways can be smoothed. Share your compass, live like Linda.

Prayers to the churches within the nation struggling with leadership needs. We are so thankful for Pastor Kim.

Join us on Sundays at 9 a.m., and mark your calendar for the Council of Churches picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. on the Milo Center UMC lawn.

Dresden Methodist

For her inaugural sermon at Dresden United Methodist July 10, Pastor Jeannine Biehls’ subject was, "Who Is My Neighbor?" from Luke 10:25-37.

Don’t we all hunger for a better world? Don’t we all yearn to know the part we can play in moving toward it? In this sense, perhaps we’re all a little like the man who asked Jesus a question in our Gospel Lesson for today. “Teacher," he asked, "what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus replied, “What is written in the Law? How do you read it?” The man answered, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind," and "Love your neighbor as yourself.”

"You have answered correctly," Jesus replied. "Do this and you will live." But then the man took it a bit further. He asked, “And who is my neighbor?” In other words, “We have so many enemies. And there is so much hatred between different races, religions, political parties and so forth. Is my neighbor just the person who lives next door, and whose kids play with my kids? Or is my neighbor just someone who looks and thinks like me? Does someone have to live in the same country as I do to be my neighbor? Are there any limits on this loving your neighbor thing?”

The man who was speaking with Jesus wants to do the right thing, but he is part of this broken world. If someone came up to you and asked: “How would you like it if love were the motivating force in your life?” Would you reply: “Sign me up!!!” But then, would a second impulse move within you, that asks: “But what would that really mean in practice? What would it cost me? So, tell me: Who’s my neighbor?”

And so, Jesus goes on to tell the story of the Good Samaritan. Jesus is so honest in this parable about how expensive compassion can be. But when we really get close to those who are hurting, it almost always costs us something —whether it be time, money, emotional energy or all of the above. It is usually not convenient. It might tangle us up for a long time. In other words, crossing over to help requires that we deny ourselves a bit. It means we must walk the way of Jesus. Jesus is the Ultimate Good Samaritan! That road to Jericho that Jesus describes in the parable of the Good Samaritan is the road to Calvary; it’s the way to the Cross.

We feel so helpless sometimes, that we can’t imagine what we could do to make a difference. We are in such a hurry, and our hearts are often so hard. It’s natural for us to make excuses and simply “pass by on the other side.” Let’s seek the power and grace to overcome all of that and find a way to let love move us to do something, even if it’s costly.

Penn Yan First Baptist

First Baptist of Penn Yan is partnering with Church World Service to collect supplies for School Kits. The kits that we send out give children in impoverished schools, refugee camps or other difficult settings some of the basic tools for learning. Last year we collected enough supplies to put together 29 kits. We also continue to collect foods for the Backpack Program. Canned chicken or pudding cups are needed over July and August.

First Baptist is also busy on Wednesday evenings as we grill and serve hot dogs and hamburgers, chips, and drinks before the summer concerts held on the Yates County Courthouse Lawn. All proceeds do benefit our church and sales are going very well thanks to our patrons and to those who volunteer to cook and serve.

Weather permitting our Sunday 10 a.m. worship services are being held outdoor on the Courthouse Lawn. We move indoors if the weather threatens rain. You are welcome to join us.

First Presbyterian

It’s hard to believe we are already midway through July. The weather has been exceptional and we hope everyone was able to enjoy the “Ring of Fire” and beautiful fireworks all around Keuka Lake in celebration of July 4! In the midst of these summertime activities our Deacons and Presbyterian Women make the time to continue with their commitment, two Wednesdays each month, to the Grab and Go Lunch Program. It is FPC’s turn this week and we are offering lighter fare such as sandwiches and salads. This important community service takes place year round and is provided weekly at the Living Well, thanks to the contributions of so many organizations.

FPC is also happy to have our Secretary, Carolyn Mafteiu, back in the office. Carolyn will be at the church office on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. Drop in and welcome her back.

On Sunday, July 24, Pastor Paul will return to the pulpit with renewed spirit, after a two week vacation, his first in quite some time! “so that by God’s will I may come to you with joy and be refreshed in your company.” Romans 15:32. FPC will also be having our after-service fellowship outdoors with Lemonade on the Lawn to enjoy being mask-free during this beautiful summer weather. We welcome all visitors in-person to our Sunday services at 10 a.m. and of course, you can always tune in to the live service on the church website at www.pypc.org.