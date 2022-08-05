August workshops at Arts Center of Yates County

Arts Center of Yates County

PENN YAN — Take the opportunity to learn more about your creative side this month at the Arts Center of Yates County. Arts Center members receive discounted tuition rates for most classes. Children's classes are an especially good way for kids to break up summer activities and develop artistic skills and imagination.

PAINTING A ROBOT FRIEND

Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon with Filomena Jack - Use specialized color combinations to create a friendly robot painting in acrylic paint on canvas. For 8-12 year-olds. $10/student

PAINTED ABSTRACT LANDSCAPES & MIXED MEDIA

Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 1-4 p.m. with Filomena Jack - Learn to use specialized color combinations to create abstract landscape paintings. We will be using acrylic paint and other supplies on canvas and talking about color theory, paint mixing, composition and more! $40 ACYC members, $50 not-yet-members

BEGINNING STAINED GLASS

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Jeanette Kuehner - Learn the basics of Tiffany-style foil glass assembly. We’ll create sunflowers! Practice simple glass cutting and explore tools used in creating stained glass pieces. $40 ACYC members, $48 not-yet-members, $7 materials fee

POUR IT ON: POURING WATERCOLOR

Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 17-18 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Steve Blackburn - No matter what level you are on in your painting journey, this class is for you. Working with Steve’s exciting pouring technique you will explore using color logically, open new ways of seeing values and shapes, discover what works for you and new advances combining poured frisket, poured paint and traditional brushwork. $250 members, $300 not-yet-members

TISSUE PAPER COLLAGE

Friday, Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. – noon with Karlene VanDeusen - Come have fun making a colorful paper art creation! In this class students will learn to use layers and color combinations to create a tissue paper collage. We will be using bits of brightly colored tissue paper. We will talk about color theory, composition, and more! For kids 5 – 12. $10/student

REED BASKETRY II

Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with Susan Baxter - Not your grandma’s baskets! Working with acrylic bloom bases the class will create a small “Ellery Pattern” basket using 3-rod waling, step-ups, 3-rod arrows and twining arrows. Best if you’ve taken a previous basket class. $30 ACYC members, $36 not-yet-members, $5 materials fee

ZENTANGLES FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL TO ADULT

Thursday, Aug. 25 from 1-3 p.m. with Toni Johnson - Zentangle is often referred to as “doodling on steroids.” Learning to draw “tangles” (patterns) and combining the different tangles produces beautiful artworks. If you can print the letters C, I, O, and S you can learn to Zentangle. Attend class at the Arts Center or via Zoom! $20 ACYC members, $24 not-yet-members

RAKU EXPERIENCE

Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 29-31 from 9 a.m. – noon with Tim Williams - Explore the art of raku firing in this class for all experience levels. Pieces will be finished in a gas raku kiln for beautiful results. Experience the excitement of raku and stretch your skills. Students will return Sept 6, 7 or 8 to glaze and raku fire their piece. Materials fee. $100 ACYC members, $120 not-yet-members