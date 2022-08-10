CHURCH BRIEFS

The Chronicle Express

Branchport Methodist

Believe it or not, summer is winding down, slowly but surely. We have been enjoying some beautiful weather here in God’s country. The end of the summer means our Labor Day weekend chicken barbeque is on the calendar for Saturday, Sept. 3. Plans are in the works, so mark your calendars!

Also mark on your calendars that we will be having another Ice Cream Social on Thursday evening Aug. 18 at 6:30. Our July Social was a lot of fun eating and chatting and catching up with friends and neighbors. We hope you will join us for the evening!

Another chance to fellowship with friends will be Sunday, Aug. 14 when we have a joint worship service of the area Methodist churches at Indian Pines Park in Penn Yan. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a bring your own lunch, dessert provided by the churches. Please note that there will be NO worship service at Branchport Methodist that day. Plan on joining us at Indian Pines Park instead.

Prayers go out to all who are struggling in this world, whether it be war, illness, grief or stress. Know that we care and are praying that help from our Lord is on the way.

First Presbyterian

August is in full swing and young adults heading off to colleges are already preparing to begin or return to campus life and a new semester. FPC’s Higher Education Gift Committee has been hard at work to finalize the gifts that will be awarded to our active member students. These gifts are given out twice yearly, in September and January to students who have chosen to further their education. Both full and part-time students are eligible. Some of FPC’s more recent beneficiaries are now generational, having grand-parents and parents who are members. Many have attended FPC throughout their childhood. This committee, along with our Investment Committee, isn’t often adequately acknowledged because their work is done quietly and behind the scenes. However, their efforts are vitally important to aid in the future goals of our young members. During the 23 years of the Edward L. Scherer Fund’s existence, FPC is proud to have distributed over $600K. Today, many of those adults are now in fulfilling careers and giving back to the communities in which they live. FPC congratulates this fall’s recipients.

This week, FPC held a second church picnic in the comfort of our air-conditioned Crosier Hall. This allows all of our members to enjoy a picnic gathering without the burden of excessive heat or too much walking. This event was also the debut for two new picnic tables, with benches, that have been placed outside of Crosier Hall. These will enhance the Lemonade on the Lawn social hour we have after the church service, on Sundays, and will be available for future outdoor activities. We invite you to join us for one of our Sunday services at 10 a.m. and experience FPC’s fellowship afterwards in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Bluff Point Methodist

After a shortened church service this past Sunday, several from our congregation went and visited some of our members who have not been to church recently, for various reasons. It was good to share fellowship and prayer with our friends. After these visits, we returned to church to a delicious brunch that others had prepared. Our friends were all glad to have visitors. This is something new planned for the months that have 5th Sundays where different people and families will be contacted and visited if they are comfortable with this, and will be brought back for fellowship if they are able, following the visit.

This weeks scripture lesson was Mark 12: 28-34. The theme of loving God and loving one another certainly is what it is all about!

Here we are into August. We hope everyone is enjoying this warm and sunny summer! Kids camp at church will be Aug. 8-10. If you have kids or grandkids, be sure to check this out. The theme is Noah’s Ark. Family worship is Saturday Aug. 13 from 4:30-6 p.m. at church. Combined Yates County UMC worship is at Red Jacket Park on Aug. 14. Don’t forget to enjoy another ice cream social at church the evening of Aug. 26. Socialize and enjoy a summer treat with church friends.

Milo Center Methodist

Pastor Kim chose our gospel reading this week from Luke 12 reminding us of the importance of sharing our treasures in the name of God. Selfish wealth doesn't spread God's word or offer generosity to those in need. We should be giving, as we are able, in the name of the Lord to further the efforts of our church in our community. Sharing the abundance of blessings that we have been given. Even a few dollars more or in kind giving could go a long way in reaching many people in need locally and beyond. One's life isn't measured by possessions but by the outreach of their heart. Are you giving all you are able?

Birthday blessings this week to Lois Sprague and Phil Strong. Prayers of strength continue for Jennifer Bellis, Rosie Callaghan, and all who need uplifting from silent worries. It was wonderful to see Morris and Ann Reddout in service this week. Safe travels back to Florida. Congratulations to Keuka Comfort Care Home for the great success at Krossin' Keuka, and thanks to the many volunteers. Evelyn Little and Lizzie Lilyea continue their journey towards confirmation. We are proud of you. What a fantastic performance of Little Mermaid, Jr. by the PYTCo. Youth Theatre Day Campers! Pastor Kim praised our young disciple performers for sharing their talents.

Service is at 9 a.m. each Sunday, All are welcome!