CHURCH BRIEFS

The Chronicle Express

Penn Yan Area Council of Churches

The Penn Yan Area Council of Churches held a summer picnic at the Milo Center UMC. It was a very warm evening but the fellowship was wonderful. Thank you all who attended.

The Council of Churches is a collection of churches working together to do ministry in the Penn Yan School District. We aim to spread God's love throughout our communities and acknowledge that together we can do far greater good than individually. We gather each month for a joint prayer service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Follow us on Facebook @PYACOC and on YouTube at Penn Yan Area Council of Churches.

St. Mark's Episcopal

First it was a whisper. Then it became the dull background sound of waves crashing on the shore in the distance, or a truck on a distant highway. Most recently, it is a roar. The Changing Church. At St. Mark’s, we have a new priest. And with that comes change. Will the services be the same? Will the lay leadership maintain their roles? What if Columba wants to change something significant – maybe music, or types or timing of fellowship?

It is not just St. Mark's. Churches throughout the world are changing. There has been a significant decline in church attendance through the years. It matters not if the church is Roman Catholic, Episcopalian, Baptist – or even a Synagogue or Mosque. Active members are strong and dedicated, but the number of active members or active families has been on a steady decline since the 60’s. Oh, there are reasons given – the rise of Sunday sports. The families' focus on rest after a seemingly longer week.

Then of course, there was Covid-19. Talk about change! From Zoom to Facebook Live to recorded on YouTube and watched later. The face of “Church,” as we knew it, became unrecognizable. For centuries, the measure of a church and its success was based on the number of attendees at Sunday Services. At the end of the year, a report was submitted showing the increase or decrease from the previous years and looked at in the context of historical data over the years. But how do you count now? How do you count the people home watching live? How do you factor those who watch a service more than once because the loved the sermon or message and wanted to hear it again to make sure that heard exactly what was being said? How do you count the people who did not “attend” a single online service, but spent hours at the church painting (alone) or working at home on a project that would benefit the church?

The question after Covid seems to be less “How do you count,” and more “Do you count?” What does being an active member of a church mean today? What even, does a church look like? A large community church recently sold their building and rented a storefront. Sacrilegious? Definitely not. Maybe that is exactly what that congregation needed to be more present and more welcoming to the surrounding community. This is not a suggestion to sell buildings and rent storefronts. This is a question about what does “Church” look like to you? How does “Church” respond to change in a meaningful, sustainable, way – not just for the individual, but for the congregation, and the larger community beyond that.

Make no mistake. Change is not coming. Change has arrived. St. Mark's is fortunate that like many, we have a wonderful core of regular attendees and participants. We are always looking to grow and change and continue to thrive. We invite you to join us at our weekly service on Sunday at 9 am. We also invite you to join us in this conversation. What does “Church” look like to you?

Milo Center Methodist

Look around you -- sunflowers, fruits, corn, leaves, people, even thinking ahead to winter -- snowflakes! They are all uniquely different but are considered part of one kind. We are all God's people, but our faith journeys are often very different. Just as the life cycle of a flower or a snowflake. Our faith is not meant to be a onetime expression or commitment, it is fluid, ever changing as our journeys change us. God is inviting us to be present with Him in our present time. Whatever time we are in our lives, God is ready and will be present for us. We may have our face to the sun or have our head hung low, may be tall or short, big or small, just like a sunflower, but He will be close with unconditional love.

Prayers for peace to the family and friends of Barb Sutherland after her passing this week. Healing prayers for 2-month-old Grayson Lant and strength to his family as he is at Strong ICU and Rosie C. Congratulations to Morgan Andersen's honor as the Yates Distinguished Youth in July. Birthday wishes to Susan Andersen and Melissa Lilyea. Happiest of anniversaries to Frank and Linda Francisco.

All are welcome to join us at 9 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

First Presbyterian

In recent weeks, FPC’s column has touched upon the benefits of reading and the power of prayer. Next Wednesday we will combine these two activities as we reconvene Backyard Book Study. The new book is titled “Good Enough” and was written by Kate Bowler. Ms. Bowler, a young mother and Associate Professor at Duke Divinity School, had to take a sabbatical after a diagnosis of Stage IV cancer at the age of 35. Her co-author, Jessica Ritchie is the producer of Kate’s newest podcast venture, “Everything Happens for a Reason,” also the title of an earlier book by Kate.

In the three most recent books Ms. Bowler has written, she deals with a single question she began asking herself after receiving that devastating diagnosis. It drove her to reevaluate her own beliefs about what really matters in life: “In a culture that stresses the need to succeed and be the best, what happens when what you wanted or had hoped for isn’t achieved?” Ms. Bowler also gave this book a sub-title, “40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection.” One reviewer wrote, “It’s a devotional for those who can’t stand devotional books” and it teaches us “you don’t need to be perfect, you just need to be good enough and there’s tremendous hope in that news.” This book is meant to be encouraging, while showing us that accepting help from others is vital and why it is equally important to put our true faith in God through prayer. Psalm 145:18 “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.”

In his August 7 sermon “Do for Other’s,” Pastor Paul spoke about the importance of reading. As a Matthew 25 Initiative congregation, one area FPC addresses in that ministry is helping to break the cycle of poverty. While people immediately think of hunger and homelessness, one doesn’t often think of the obstacles faced by a person who cannot read or write. In Penn Yan, The Yates County Literacy Volunteer Program plays a prominent role in that area. Tutoring services are offered free of charge to help with not only basic reading and writing skills but also help with school homework, English as a second language, preparing for GED’s and U. S. Citizenship tests, or filling out applications for employment or military service. A couple of FPC’s members are actively involved in this agency and our church hosts tutoring sessions when the East Elm office is closed. If you’d like more information on how to volunteer, call 315-536-6799.

Penn Yan Bible Church

Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m., the Penn Yan Bible Church will once again host a “Community Heroes Day.” The Penn Yan Fire Department, Penn Yan Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and LifeNet EMS will have representatives present and it will be a time for us to give proper recognition and honor to our local first responders for the vital service they provide to our community.

The Fire Department will bring fire trucks and give “rides” in the ladder truck bucket and explain how the various parts of the trucks are used during fire and rescue operations. Volunteers from the Ambulance Corps will provide demonstrations of how injured persons are loaded into the ambulance and how they could be treated in transit. LifeNet is planning to land one of their helicopters on the church property and explain how patients are transported from an accident scene to a medical facility.

It will be an evening of great fun and learning about what our “Community Heroes” do in their work to keep us safe. The event is open to all and there will be free hotdogs and ice cream. Penn Yan Bible Church is located at 2015 Kimball Road, 1 mile south of the village near Friendly Dodge.

The evening is sponsored by the Penn Yan Bible Church AWANA youth program. For more information, go to www.pybc.us, find us on Facebook, or call 315-536-4523

Bluff Point Methodist

We recently had a short church service with Communion at the Keuka College Athletic Facility. Everyone brought a dish to pass, and enjoyed the friendships and conversation. This summer has had its fun times with ice cream socials, kids activities and Bible School, and sharing the Lord with others.

Our newspaper column will be winding down, as it appears after 198 years that The Chronicle-Express will be no more, after mid-September 2022. If there is another format chosen, I would be honored to continue to post our Bluff Point United Methodist Church news -- we will see what the future holds!