CHURCH BRIEFS

Milo Center Methodist

Branchport Methodist

We keep hearing from people how much they are looking forward to our next chicken barbecue. This makes us very happy! We are blessed to have so many community members contribute their talents to make it a success. Thank you to all!

So, here is the information to mark on your calendars: Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. until we run out, is our annual Labor Day Weekend Chicken Barbecue. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children under 10 and $6 for just a half chicken. Besides the chicken we will have potatoes, coleslaw, beans, roll, and cookie. We would love to have you join us!

We had another annual event on Sunday, Aug. 14 – a joint worship service with all the area Methodist churches at Indian Pines Park. We enjoyed perfect weather, beautiful music and inspiring messages and prayers. The offering went to Habitat for Humanity to help them help others.

We continue to pray for all who are suffering in this world, whether it be war, famine, pain, grief or illness. We welcome you to join with us on Sunday mornings at 10:45.

First Presbyterian

Many in our congregation and community may not be aware of what an accomplished pianist FPC is fortunate to have as our resident organist, with Mr. Chris Han. Pastor Paul suggested a column about Chris and the invitation and grant Chris received for a summer program at one of the world’s most prestigious summer music festivals. He was selected to attend the Ecole des Beaux-Arts, at Chateau de Fontainebleau, not far from Paris. The chateau was previously the summer home and hunting grounds for seven centuries of the French monarchy. Famous architects, sculptors and painters had been in residence throughout the centuries and eventually schools of art were created. The illustrious French Conservatoire became involved with the United States during the First World War, when the Conservatory’s Resident Director, Francis Casadesus, was asked by General Pershing to help improve the performance of U. S. military bands. After WWI, and with the help of a major Rockefeller Foundation Grant, in 1921, the Conservatoire Americain (American Conservatory) was established in the Fontainebleau’s Louis XV wing. This school has hosted some of the best, brightest and most promising music students from around the world, examples include; Aaron Copeland, Quincy Jones and Robert Levin. Here these young performers further their study, hone their skills and perfect techniques. Music students from the U. S. are selected to attend master classes with world renowned composers, conductors and music teachers. They perform for small audiences in the Louis XV wing and in outdoor pavilions and surrounding gardens.

As a doctoral student at the Eastman School of Music, Chris was the recipient of the Robert Casadesus Grant. The grant was named for Mr. Casadesus, a prior General Director of the Conservatory for 20 years and a former pianist for Ravel. Only one scholarship is awarded each year, to an outstanding pianist from the Eastman School. Chris indicated that the program was intense, though he said, “in a good way.” He spent his first month in a contemporary music theory class, required to complete his doctorate. The second month was the “fun” month. He met and collaborated with students from a variety of famous Schools of Music such as; Colburn, Curtis, Harvard and Julliard. He took lessons from several distinguished faculty members. Two faculty of note being; Robert Levin who is most well known for completing several of Mozart’s unfinished works, including Mozart Requiem in D Minor. Also Jay Gottlieb, who worked with Casadesus at Fontainebleau, is a Laureate of the Yehudi Menuhin Foundation and has appeared as a soloist with many symphony orchestra’s around the world. Chris enjoyed his lesson with Jay the most. When asked about any sightseeing in Paris, Chris said “there was no time!”

While Chris has attended other summer music programs in the U. S., Europe, Israel and Asia, this was far and away his favorite. Apparently, they were equally impressed by him. Students are usually only allowed to attend once but he has been personally invited by the president of the program to return.

Penn Yan First Baptist

For the last Sunday of August we will welcome the Rev. Mark Slomski back to share his message with us. The first Sunday of September there will be a combined service in the Yates County Courtyard with First Baptist, St. Mark's Episcopal, First Presbyterian, and Penn Yan Methodist all participating. Bring your lawn chair. Keep in mind in the event of inclement weather the service will be moved indoors of the First Baptist Church. If you would like to make note on your calendars, the pulpit supply for September will be as follows: Sept. 11, Rev. Don Lawrence; Sept. 18, Dale Wakley; Sept. 25, Dale Wakley.

We would like to thank The Chronicle-Express for being a voice and platform for all churches in our area.

Bluff Point Methodist

This past Sunday the Methodist churches in Yates County all came together for a combined service. The messages and weather were all perfect to worship together. Offering was to benefit our local Habitat for Humanity, which has done so much to help others in our community.

On Aug. 26 we will have our last evening outdoor ice cream social together. Remember how much fun these have been this summer to see our friends and enjoy a summer treat together? August 31 will be our back to school celebration. It is now time to think of school after a warm and sunny summer!

Sincere condolences to the family of Dr. John Condemi. Dr. Condemi had a summer home on the Bluff. He and his late wife Carol frequently worshiped with us in the past when they were at their lake home.

It is sad to think that in Mid-September these newspaper columns and our local paper will be no more, after 198 years of continuous operation. So many have enjoyed the weekly Church Briefs and news, as well as local sports, schedules, headline news, and historical articles The Chronicle-Express has published. It’s been a good run, it just does not seem long enough. Maybe somehow another format or mechanism will be undertaken so we can enjoy the features of a weekly small-town local newspaper. Thanks to John Christensen, and past staff, including Gwen Chamberlain, for all of your hard work on our local scene, for all of your writings, and your photography! We appreciate that we have been able to get our church news and events out to the community.