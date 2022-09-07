CHURCH BRIEFS

The Chronicle Express

Bluff Point Methodist

This past Sunday, Pastor Sandi spoke again from the scripture of Jeremiah 2: 4-13. Jeremiah felt we could not listen to God to follow his plan, as we were going our own way on our own plans. We need to listen to the direction God has for us.

Years ago, our late member and friend, Ernie Pinneo, set aside monies to send our kids to summer Casowasco sleep-over church camp in Moravia, NY. This year, Lyanna and Lilly got to learn about Jesus and share the fun at this lakeside camp. This is such a great opportunity for kids!

Thirty-three of us enjoyed our last summer ice cream social on this past Friday, as we met on the church parking lot. Our dishes quickly became filled with yummy toppings, brownies and cookies. A fun time for all! Our back to school celebration for the kids was on Aug. 31. Hard to think of summer ending, and that our kids will be going back to classes — some of the college youth have already started.

LeTourneau Christian Center

Sign up today! Registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Our Youth Rallies are an opportunity for many churches to bring their youth together for fun and fellowship! We will start with some lawn games, Gaga ball, board games and flag football, followed by a Bonfire to roast hot dogs and smores. The evening will end with a time of worship and devotion around the fire. Not only will area youth have the opportunity to meet and fellowship but youth leaders will also have some time to interact with other youth leaders. www.letcc.org/events/

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 6 for a great evening enjoying uplifting fellowship, a Gospel centered message and a delicious wild game meal. Bring a friend, a dish to pass and come ready to win some prizes. The first 10 who register will get a free raffle ticket! Sign up today! www.letcc.org/events/

First Presbyterian

It seems apropos that this article appears right after Labor Day, on Sept. 5. Labor Day was initially envisioned as a way to bring attention to the less than ideal working conditions of American laborers in the late 19th century. The first official Labor Day, also celebrated on a Sept. 5, in 1882, was dedicated as a day to “recognize the contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.” By 1882, our area had two larger local newspapers in existence, The Yates County Chronicle and The Penn Yan Express. In no small way those papers, through the dedication of their workers, helped to foster growth and prosperity in our surrounding villages and towns. Their 1926 merger, into the Chronicle-Express (C-E), served to strengthen access to information for the entirety of Yates County. This paper became the heartbeat of information about the goings-on in many of our local communities.

Therefore, it is only fitting that one of the last columns takes the time to recognize and sincerely thank our local C-E workers, functioning under increasingly difficult circumstances since late 2019, who have brought us the weekly news. For most of the years of the C-E’s existence, its writers, reporters and staff have lived in Yates County. They support our local businesses, are involved in community events and attend nearby churches. As the face of the C-E in recent years, two people who tirelessly covered news in nine towns and three villages, in addition to attending too many meetings to count for three school districts and multiple municipal boards, deserve special acknowledgment. Gwen Chamberlain (former editor) and John Christensen (senior - and now only - reporter) went above and beyond for the benefit of this community. A mere thank-you can’t adequately convey our appreciation from the communities they served.

Recently many articles have been written on the demise of small town papers. These local papers supply the ongoing history of a community. They provide connectivity among our residents and investigative local journalism, helping to promote the facts, counter social media disinformation and holding people accountable. In addition to publishing the announcements of local births, weddings, deaths, community events and how various school’s sports teams are doing, our small town newspapers answer impactful “local” questions. Who are a community’s movers, shakers and newsmakers? Is a town expanding or is its Main Street dying? How are our locally elected officials, municipal service providers and schools performing? Are area churches and cultural institutions stable and active? What are the trends in local communities with regards to; health issues, taxes, family farms, employment, economic development, tourism, graduation rates, drug use and crime? That level of detail will never be available in an online or regional newspaper, or reading USA Today! All of these answers are indicators of the health and prosperity of our communities. In today’s climate, an informed citizenry and strong community is more important than ever. So, the loss of the C-E and its effect is yet to be realized.

As the writer of the First Presbyterian Church Brief these last three years, it has been a privilege to report on the activities of FPC. Pastor Paul’s most recent sermon was on the subject of “Vitality,” the vitality within a church’s congregation. It has always been important for any church’s vitality that they are able to share with the broader community their service schedules, missions, promotions of fund-raising and other events and civic accomplishments of their members. These briefs also share our times of celebration and tributes to those whom we have lost. The Chronicle-Express gave all local religious organizations that opportunity in an entire page each week. FPC hopes people will continue to check in with our website at www.pypc.org or follow us on Facebook under, First Presbyterian Church of Penn Yan. FPC remains hopeful in the knowledge that before there was a Bible, newspapers or social media, Jesus was able to spread the word. He and His followers found ways to share God’s message across continents. Ephesians 4:25, “Therefore, putting away falsehood, let everyone speak the truth with his neighbor, for we are all members one of another.” Where there is a will, people will find ways to share information vital to our well-being.

